21 Jack Johnson Lyrics For Instagram That'll Bring On All The Sunny Beach Vibes

There's nothing better relaxing on a hammock at the beach, listening to the waves crashing on the shore. It's the best kind of paradise, and I've been counting down the days until beach season for that very reason. Lucky for us, summer is on its way. There's one person who truly knows how to embrace those beautiful beach vibes like a total pro, and that's Jack Johnson. His music is seriously the best when you're spending a day relaxing in the sand with your girls, or when you're driving along the coast with the windows rolled down and the summer breeze blowing your hair around. To bring those good, summertime vibes to your feed this year, you'll need some Jack Johnson lyrics for Instagram.

When you're truly feeling like a sun goddess in your sunglasses selfie, these lyrics have a girl covered. For real though, once summertime rolls around, I totally understand the need to snap a million photos — so go for it. When I'm at the beach, there's nothing that can get me to move unless it's the waves calling, so lucky for you, I've done all the work assembling these 21 lyrics. You really don't even have to lift a finger except to click the post button. Just snap, caption, and go on with your beach day the Jack Johnson way. Sea you later!

1. "'Cause I love to lay here lazy." — Jack Johnson, "Banana Pancakes"

2. "Well I was sitting, waiting, wishing you believed in superstitions." — Jack Johnson, "Sitting, Waiting, Wishing"

3. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

4. "With only two, just me and you, not so many things we got to do. Or, places we got to be, we'll sit beneath the mango tree now." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

5. "I'll share this love I find with everyone. We'll sing and dance to Mother Nature's songs. I don't want this feeling to go away." — Jack Johnson, "Upside Down"

6. "I've got you. I don't need nothing more than you." — Jack Johnson, "I Got You"

7. "And often times we're lazy. It seems to stand in my way." — Jack Johnson, "Flake"

8. "I know she loves the sunrise. No longer sees it with her sleeping eyes." — Jack Johnson, "Flake"

9. "Time is just a melody." — Jack Johnson, "Breakdown"

10. "And though my window's got a view, well the frame I'm looking through seems to have no concern for now." — Jack Johnson, "Breakdown"

11. "It's as simple as something that nobody knows that her eyes are as big as her bubbly toes." — Jack Johnson, "Bubble Toes"

12. "Lot of people spend their time just floating." — Jack Johnson, "If I Had Eyes"

13. "So why don't we get together, and we could waste everything tonight." — Jack Johnson, "Wasting Time"

14. "And you can either sink or swim." — Jack Johnson, "Never Know"

15. "After all this time. After all of these seasons. After your own decision to go to the water for a reason. It's only the ocean and you." — Jack Johnson, "Only The Ocean"

16. "They go out with the tide, and come back with the waves." — Jack Johnson, "Only The Ocean"

17. "She's got it all figured out. She knows what everything's about. And when anybody doubts her, or sings songs without her, she's just so mmm." — Jack Johnson, "Fortunate Fool"

18. "Well, shortcuts can slow you down." — Jack Johnson, "Inaudible Melodies"

19. "Slow down everyone. You're moving too fast. Frames can't catch you when you're moving like that." — Jack Johnson, "Inaudible Melodies"

20. "And all the real estate in my mind is for sale." — Jack Johnson, "My Mind Is For Sale"

21. "Selling sunsets for somebody else." — Jack Johnson, "Sunsets For Somebody Else"