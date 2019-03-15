When you have the greatest best friend ever, you want to spoil them and go all-out on their birthday. Before the presents, parties, and Insta-worthy cake, the first thing you need to do as the clock strikes midnight is to wish your bestie a happy birthday. Obviously, you don't want to send them the generic "HBD," which is why you need birthday wishes for your best friend that are clever, cute, and totally worthy of a birthday queen.

I'm a big birthday person who fully understands how important it is to have that spotlight shining on you on your big day. You want to make sure your BFF feels special, because she's the real MVP. What better way to make her feel loved than with a sweet text? You could also write something clever in a birthday card that'll make her laugh out loud. Or, take the birthday wishing up a notch by sending her a bouquet of colorful wildflowers with any of these 21 cute birthday quotes in the note.

No matter how you say it, your best friend will love hearing it, because it's coming from you. Actually, the knowing you're surrounded by friends and family who care is the greatest gift ever. So, now that the well wishes are out of the way, it's time to treat your bestie to some birthday cake.

Something Punny To Make Them Laugh

1. "Hap-Bey birthday to my best friend. Hope you slay all day."

2. "Here's a toast to the birthday girl. I hope you have an egg-cellent day that is sunny side up, because you bacon me happy."

3. "Hope your birthday is as lit as your candles."

4. "Dim sum-body say it's your birthday? I hope it's tea-riffic."

5. "Have a whale-y great birthday, and really seas the day."

6. "I doughnut know what I'd do without you, so I hope your birthday takes the cake."

7. "Birthday puns are waffle, so I butter stop. I just wanted to let you know that no other friends stack up to you. Happy birthday."

Something Sweet To Make Her Smile

8. "I know it's your birthday, but having a best friend like you is the greatest gift of all."

9. "Happy birthday, bestie. I hope your day is as sweet as the cake we're about to eat and as happy as you make me."

10. "I should buy a lottery ticket, because I'm the luckiest girl to have a best friend like you. Happy birthday!"

11. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. You're the greatest ever, and happy birthday to you."

12. "Happy birthday to my favorite person ever."

13. "May your birthday be filled with as much joy as you bring me."

14. "I'm so blessed you're my best friend for life, birthday queen."

Something Clever To Make Her Day Sparkle

15. "Happy birthday to someone who's gorgeous, smart, and funny. You remind me a lot of myself."

16. "Go shawty, it's sherbeth-day!"

17. "Betty White once said, 'The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana,' and you're no banana."

18. "Happy birthday! May your Facebook wall be filled with people we haven't talked to in years."

19. "I hope you don't mind that I'm just going to run around all day telling everyone that the greatest person ever was born today. Happy birthday, bestie!"

20. "Happy birthday! You have my permission to do whatever you want today. Just say the words and I am there."

21. "Words cannot espresso how much you bean to me, and don't forget to get your free birthday Starbucks drink today."