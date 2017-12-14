2017 Christmas TV Specials Are Sure To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

The halls are decked. The hot cocoa is brewing. The cards are in the mail. Sure — you're holiday ready, but you'll need some entertainment to go with all that festive spirit. Sometimes a good Christmas special is all we need to really get into the season. These magical TV events come but once a year and you have to catch them while you can.

We've come to count on certain holiday faves and special events to pop up on our small screens year after year. It doesn't matter if it's a televised screening of a Christmas classic, a star-studded variety show, or a concert. As a wise woman, Iris from the beloved film The Holiday, once said: "We're looking for corny in our life."

Whether you're an Ed Sheeran fan or you just love a good parade, here are nine 2017 Christmas TV specials that you're sure to fa-la-love.

Taraji's White Hot Holidays Empire on YouTube Taraji is taking a break from Cookie Lyons for an evening of festive fun for the third year in a row. Famous faces like Salt-N-Pepa, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Chaka Kahn, and more are all set to appear. Expect holiday skits and performances. When and where: Thursday, Dec. 14 on Fox

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball The CW Television Network on YouTube If you couldn't make it to Jingle Ball this year, The CW is giving you a chance to watch. Deck the halls with Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, and more stars. It's basically like attending a star-studded concert from the comfort of your couch and we appreciate that. When and where: Thursday, Dec. 14 on The CW

Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas in Harlem FOX on YouTube Steve Harvey hosts this special that will feature musical acts like Boyz II Man, Snoop Dogg, and DMX all getting into the Christmas spirit. When and where: Thursday, Dec. 14 on Fox

The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade The CW Television Network on YouTube If you're a fan of glitzy holiday parades and Erik Estrada, this is probably something you're going to want to tune in for. Tis the season for marching bands, decked out cars, and Dr. Oz as the Grand Marshal. When and where: Friday, Dec. 15 on The CW

A Christmas Story Live! FOX on YouTube The live television event has regained popularity over the last few years, with both Fox and NBC producing musicals that aired in real time. Now one of the best holiday films ever made is getting the live treatment. A Christmas Story Live! stars Matthew Broderick and Maya Rudolph and a cast of adorable young actors. Don't shoot your eye out! When and where: Sunday, Dec. 17 on FOX

I Love Lucy Christmas Special CBS on YouTube Christmastime is all about amping up the nostalgia factor, and an I Love Lucy marathon is just the ticket. CBS is airing two classic eps of the beloved series to warm your sentimental heart and tickle your funny bone. When and where: Friday, Dec. 22 on CBS

It's a Wonderful Life Giphy The ultimate holiday movie is getting it's big network TV screening on Christmas Eve. Don't miss it or it's won't actually feel like Christmas. When and where: Sunday, Dec. 24 on NBC

A Christmas Story Marathon Giphy After you've watched the live Fox musical the week before, it's time to settle in with the original. TBS is airing A Christmas Story all day long on Dec. 25, kicking off on Christmas Eve. May we suggest going about your day with your holiday festivities and just keeping this on in the background? Just remember to rock your pink bunny suit while you're at it. Where and win: Starts Sunday, Dec. 24 on TBS