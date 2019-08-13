When it comes to fall wardrobe staples, nothing is as effortlessly chic as the perfect pair of trousers. Whether you pair yours with a sleek blazer for a day at work or a casual tee for a weekend outing, they'll look cool AF. The below wide-leg trousers under $100 prove that power pants don't have to be stuffy or ridiculously expensive, either, seeing as they span from monochromatic to printed and from silky to velvet. There's a style for literally every occasion no matter how corporate or casual, so choose a few options that catch your eye and add them to your closet stat.

While breezy dresses can constitute work and play attire all spring and summer long, that shifts as soon as fall truly hits. That's where the convenience of the trouser comes in. Wide-leg trousers, specifically, are not only incredibly roomy and comfy, but they'll also keep you super cozy, even on the chilliest of days. What's more, their dramatic shape will automatically amp up any look and make it feel super styled out and modern — even when paired with ratty old Vans, the pant style looks ace (take it from my firsthand experience). Below, 20 options that prove my point.

Velvet Underground Superdown Rowna Wide Leg Pant $66 | Revolve Buy Now Those fall date nights that you never know how to dress for? Those are things of the past. These black velvet trousers are equal parts sexy and cool, meaning you'll never have to change ten times before a night out ever again.

Learn The Ropes Flared Pants With Belt $40 | Bershka Buy Now These burnt orange trousers come with a cool rope belt, which makes them that much more cool. They're a two-for-one buy, and who doesn't like those?

Think Pink ASOS DESIGN Curve wide leg suit pants $40 | ASOS Buy Now The bubblegum pink pantsuit is the ultimate power look for every HBIC — if you don't own one, you should.

Easy Does It Plus Size Terracotta Co ord Straight Leg Pants $25 | Missguided Buy Now This terra cotta hue screams fall dressing and is begged to be paired with white sneakers and a chunky knit sweater.

High Gloss Navy Satin Wide Leg Trousers $75 | Topshop Buy Now Fancy pants, indeed. Thanks to their silky material, these trousers feel slightly elevated.

For Fuchsia's Sake! Wide Flowy Pants $70 | Zara Buy Now Because you can never have too many pairs of pink pants!

Tie It With A Bow Standards & Practices Sue Wide Leg Pants $88 | Nordstrom Buy Now Thanks to their paper bag-style waistline and uber wide legs, these trousers feel decidedly casual and would make for the perfect summer-to-fall transitional dressing staple.

You Are My Sunshine Linen Paper Bag Pants $80 | Mango Buy Now Hate sticking to traditional autumnal colors when the season rolls around? Then do yourself a favor and buy these bright yellow pants.

Spot Treatment Polka-dot culottes trousers $100 | Mango Buy Now Black and white polka dots are one of the easiest prints to style, whether you mix them with another equally playful pattern or pair them with a simple solid tee.

Smart Dressing Wide Lyocell Blend Pants $89 | & Other Stories Buy Now This is how you do effortless chic, plain and simple.

LBT Women's Plus Size Wide Leg Trouser Pants - Ava & Viv $30 | Target Buy Now Never underestimate the power of a good pair of black wide-leg trousers! They are a must.

Check Mate Glamorous Curve Wide Leg Pants in Gingham $23 | ASOS Buy Now Gingham pants get a cool update thanks to a buttery yellow color way and perfectly pleated waist.

Button Up! Khaki Crop Wide Leg Trousers $55 | Topshop Buy Now Sometimes, the smallest details can make the biggest impact. The white buttons on these pants, for example, make them look fresh (and expensive!) AF.

50 Shades Of Gray Plus Size Gray High Waisted Pants $12 | Missguided Buy Now I love a classic plaid print and these trousers would be the perfect way to rock it. They pairs excellently with sneakers and black booties alike, making them perfect for any occasion.

Good Cheer Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Pant $80 | Eloquii Buy Now The more yellow pants you own, the happier your wardrobe becomes.

That's Rich Glamorous Curve High Waist Wide Leg Pants In Luxe Velvet $23 | ASOS Buy Now Green velvet trousers? Absolutely. Thanks to their luxe material, they're the ultimate versatile cold weather style and are perfect for those Christmas parties you hate dressing up for.

Go Bold Wide Leg Polka Dot Pant $70 | Zara Buy Now Or go home! Ultra wide and covered in an oversized polka dot pattern, these trousers are for fearless dressers.

Keep It Casual BDG Pleated Wide Leg Trouser Jean $64 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Give your go-to jeans a break and reach for these wide leg pants instead.

Bright Idea Plus Contrast Taped Houndstooth Wide Leg Pants $17 | Shein Buy Now Houndstooth and sporty neon yellow side stripes? These trousers are extra, and I'm so here for them.