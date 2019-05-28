20 White Summer Dresses That Are Fresh, Breezy, & Will Help You Nail Boho Cool
If there's one seasonal item that's always daunting and often frustrating to shop for it's white summer dresses. While gorgeous styles featuring flowy skirts and hints of crochet or lace seem to saturate Instagram feeds come the beginning of warmer weather, finding them IRL for a reasonable price can prove to be a hard feat. Speaking from experience, white dresses that are either way too tight or read cheap IRL seem to dominate the market — how many times have you ordered something white online only to receive it and discover it's entirely either see-through or seems like it was made from the most unnatural materials on earth?
In order to save you time and groans, I did a deep dive into the best white dress options that are currently on the market. From mini to maxi, crochet to cotton, there's a little something for everyone. One of my favorite summer outfits is a white eyelet dress, black cowboy-inspired booties, and a black belt with a Western buckle. If that sounds up your alley, you'll find a few options that will definitely pique your interest below. No matter how you style your selection, there's no doubt you'll look all kinds of fresh.
Easy Does It
UO Linen Sleeveless Midi Dress
$60
Urban Outfitters
This option is excellent for its simplicity. Add a belt to it like above to make it feel a bit more casual, or wear it as-is with some elegant heels for a more formal affair.
That's A Wrap!
Calista Dress Es
$198
Reformation
A tiered skirt and wrap silhouette render this dress a breezy summer staple.
Relaxed Fit
Until Next Time Midi Dress
$128
Free People
This dress might be oversized but it's the opposite of sloppy! Thanks to beautiful lace and chiffon details, it feels all kinds of whimsical.
You're An Angel
RUSTIC RUFFLED DRESS
$70
Zara
Because who wouldn't want a white dress with ruffled wings?
Seeing Spots
plus size white dobby milkmaid skater dress
$42
Missguided
Thanks to its sweetheart neckline and slightly puffed sleeves, this dress gives me major Brigitte Bardot vibes.
Simply Put
Hourglass Cotton Blend Mini Dress
$69
& Other Stories
A straightforward button-up style is fit for pretty much any occasion.
Talking Smock
ASOS DESIGN Curve v front v back smock mini dress with pep hem in broderie
$51
ASOS
The eyelet fabric and ruffled hemline and sleeves gives this dress a throughly sweet feel.
Cold Shoulder
Billie Battenburg One-Shoulder Dress
$128
Free People
Thanks to its one-shoulder design and A-line draping, this is one of the more unique white dresses I've seen. The crochet hemline and strap are an added bonus.
Ruff Time
UO Mia Eyelet Ruffle Mini Dress
$80
Urban Outfitters
Fancy meets frilly in this gorgeous gauzy dress! If you've got an event that's on the dressier side, this piece would make for an excellent outfit.
All Tied Up
Tie-Belt Plus-Size Ruffle-Trim Midi Dress
$48
Old Navy
Lightweight and with a gathered skirt, this dress was made for breezy days.
Tiers Of Joy
Ruffle Tier Cotton Midi Dress
$129
& Other Stories
This is a style that would look ace with a black Western belt and boots thanks to its fuller skirt and relatively simple design.
Puff, Puff, Pass
Marabella Dress Es
$248
Reformation
Between its smocked bodice and puffed sleeves, this dress is hitting a number of summer's biggest trends.
Hole-y Goodness
OPENWORK EMBROIDERED DRESS
$119
Zara
A babydoll silhouette and embroidery details makes this dress feel extra light and airy.
Button Up
Eyelet Love Dress CITY CHIC
$83.30
Nordstrom
Its fit and eyelet fabric make this dress feel slightly more dressy. Pair it with heels and some gold jewelry for the perfect party look.
From What I Gather
Superdown Rumor Ruched Dress
$82
Revolve
Finally, a fitted white dress that doesn't feel overly club-like! Its square neckline gives it an especially elevated vibe.
That's Tight
Ribbed midi dress
$60
Mango
I want to live in this ribbed midi dress! It looks comfy AF and can be paired with absolutely anything.
That '80s Show
Puff Sleeve Sheath Dress
$70
Eloquii
Three cheers for dramatically puffed sleeves and belted dresses! The '80s definitely knew how to nail a silhouette.
You're Sweet
UO Claire Ruffle One-Shoulder Mini Dress
$50
Urban Outfitters
Another one shoulder design, because dang they make a dress look unique!
Keyhole To My Heart
Cross My Heart Mini Dress
$148
Free People
Can't get enough texture? Maybe this dress will help! Featuring a mini silhouette crafted entirely from crochet, it melds modern style with classic handcrafts brilliantly.
What A Sweetheart
Sweetheart Ruffle Midi Dress
$95
& Other Stories
And finally, a midi dress with a ruffled neckline to round out the selection.