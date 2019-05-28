If there's one seasonal item that's always daunting and often frustrating to shop for it's white summer dresses. While gorgeous styles featuring flowy skirts and hints of crochet or lace seem to saturate Instagram feeds come the beginning of warmer weather, finding them IRL for a reasonable price can prove to be a hard feat. Speaking from experience, white dresses that are either way too tight or read cheap IRL seem to dominate the market — how many times have you ordered something white online only to receive it and discover it's entirely either see-through or seems like it was made from the most unnatural materials on earth?

In order to save you time and groans, I did a deep dive into the best white dress options that are currently on the market. From mini to maxi, crochet to cotton, there's a little something for everyone. One of my favorite summer outfits is a white eyelet dress, black cowboy-inspired booties, and a black belt with a Western buckle. If that sounds up your alley, you'll find a few options that will definitely pique your interest below. No matter how you style your selection, there's no doubt you'll look all kinds of fresh.

Easy Does It UO Linen Sleeveless Midi Dress $60 | Urban Outfitters This option is excellent for its simplicity. Add a belt to it like above to make it feel a bit more casual, or wear it as-is with some elegant heels for a more formal affair.

That's A Wrap! Calista Dress Es $198 | Reformation A tiered skirt and wrap silhouette render this dress a breezy summer staple.

Relaxed Fit Until Next Time Midi Dress $128 | Free People This dress might be oversized but it's the opposite of sloppy! Thanks to beautiful lace and chiffon details, it feels all kinds of whimsical.

You're An Angel RUSTIC RUFFLED DRESS $70 | Zara Because who wouldn't want a white dress with ruffled wings?

Seeing Spots plus size white dobby milkmaid skater dress $42 | Missguided Thanks to its sweetheart neckline and slightly puffed sleeves, this dress gives me major Brigitte Bardot vibes.

Simply Put Hourglass Cotton Blend Mini Dress $69 | & Other Stories A straightforward button-up style is fit for pretty much any occasion.

Talking Smock ASOS DESIGN Curve v front v back smock mini dress with pep hem in broderie $51 | ASOS The eyelet fabric and ruffled hemline and sleeves gives this dress a throughly sweet feel.

Cold Shoulder Billie Battenburg One-Shoulder Dress $128 | Free People Thanks to its one-shoulder design and A-line draping, this is one of the more unique white dresses I've seen. The crochet hemline and strap are an added bonus.

Ruff Time UO Mia Eyelet Ruffle Mini Dress $80 | Urban Outfitters Fancy meets frilly in this gorgeous gauzy dress! If you've got an event that's on the dressier side, this piece would make for an excellent outfit.

All Tied Up Tie-Belt Plus-Size Ruffle-Trim Midi Dress $48 | Old Navy Lightweight and with a gathered skirt, this dress was made for breezy days.

Tiers Of Joy Ruffle Tier Cotton Midi Dress $129 | & Other Stories This is a style that would look ace with a black Western belt and boots thanks to its fuller skirt and relatively simple design.

Puff, Puff, Pass Marabella Dress Es $248 | Reformation Between its smocked bodice and puffed sleeves, this dress is hitting a number of summer's biggest trends.

Hole-y Goodness OPENWORK EMBROIDERED DRESS $119 | Zara A babydoll silhouette and embroidery details makes this dress feel extra light and airy.

Button Up Eyelet Love Dress CITY CHIC $83.30 | Nordstrom Its fit and eyelet fabric make this dress feel slightly more dressy. Pair it with heels and some gold jewelry for the perfect party look.

From What I Gather Superdown Rumor Ruched Dress $82 | Revolve Finally, a fitted white dress that doesn't feel overly club-like! Its square neckline gives it an especially elevated vibe.

That's Tight Ribbed midi dress $60 | Mango I want to live in this ribbed midi dress! It looks comfy AF and can be paired with absolutely anything.

That '80s Show Puff Sleeve Sheath Dress $70 | Eloquii Three cheers for dramatically puffed sleeves and belted dresses! The '80s definitely knew how to nail a silhouette.

You're Sweet UO Claire Ruffle One-Shoulder Mini Dress $50 | Urban Outfitters Another one shoulder design, because dang they make a dress look unique!

Keyhole To My Heart Cross My Heart Mini Dress $148 | Free People Can't get enough texture? Maybe this dress will help! Featuring a mini silhouette crafted entirely from crochet, it melds modern style with classic handcrafts brilliantly.