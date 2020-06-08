Nothing makes ONCE happier than seeing TWICE achieve their dreams, so when they heard the group was releasing new music on June 1, fans worked together to make it their biggest comeback ever. Their efforts definitely paid off because, for the first time since debuting in 2015, TWICE has broken into the Billboard 200 chart. These 20 Tweets about TWICE's first Billboard 200 entry show fans couldn't be prouder of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Fans went almost nine months without hearing new music from TWICE. The last time they made a comeback was in September 2019 with their EP Feel Special. After waiting for another album for so long, fans wasted no time pre-ordering TWICE's ninth EP MORE & MORE, especially because of all the extra surprises the group teased the physical album would bring. According to Soompi, on May 27, MORE & MORE surpassed 500,000 stock pre-orders — a personal best for the group.

TWICE released their ninth EP MORE & MORE on June 1 and celebrated with a comeback special on YouTube. During the event, TWICE said they hoped fans would be impressed with their new sound.

"We want to hear that TWICE continues to show growth, and that people are excited to hear what we’ll do in our next album," Nayeon said.

"I hope we’re able to show that TWICE are artists. We’ll be happy if we get responses like ‘TWICE is so cool,’ and ‘I didn’t know TWICE had this kind of side to them,'" Jihyo added.

It seems ONCE definitely loved the album because on June 8, Billboard revealed More & More debuted at No. 200 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 6,100 units sold.

While TWICE has topped the World Albums chart numerous times, their latest achievement marks the first time they entered the Billboard 200, which marks the most popular albums in the United States across all genres.

Since TWICE made their comeback on a Monday, that meant their EP only had four days of tracking for the chart. Fans were so impressed by the accomplishment.

Now, ONCE are determined to aim even higher for TWICE's next comeback.