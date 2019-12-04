20 Tweets About The 'No Time To Die' Trailer That Will Make James Bond Fans Lose It

It's been a long road since 1962's Dr. No, but Bond is finally back for his 25th outing on the big screen. Over the 56 years of the franchise's history, six actors have officially filled the role, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. The newest film, No Time To Die, will be historic for both the milestone legacy and for actor reasons, as this is generally understood to be Craig's last time out as the character. These tweets about the No Time To Die trailer proves fans are excited about it.

The fact Daniel Craig came back was a surprise for many, as most thought his turn in Spectre would be the last. It had all the hallmarks of a "final Bond turn" with James deciding to retire from MI-6. He's supposedly off with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), having given up the license to kill, the 007 number, the whole shebang, to live out his life with her in parts unknown.

Usually, in that case, the next film brings in a new actor, and the story does a soft reboot, with no one batting an eyelash that the story suddenly stars a new person under the same character name. But in this case, Bond is convinced to unretire, which puts him in a very odd position.

Check out the trailer:

Fans were immediately over the moon for the trailer, which manages to feature just about everything but the classic "gun barrel" shot.

The Bond franchise has gone all out with this marketing push. The trailer's arrival was initially announced on Sunday, with posters and so forth released in the interim to build excitement. It also took over Times Square, much to the delight of fans.

And some big names were happy to tweet their excitement as well.

But unlike some Bond films, this will not just be a film focused on the lead. Both the posters and the trailer focused heavily on the ensemble nature of the film, with Rami Malek as Safin, Léa Seydoux's return as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

Plus, there's Ana de Armas as Paloma and Lashana Lynch as Nomi, the latter of who has taken over Bond's now abandoned 007 number.

It may be a Bond film, but it seems like No Time To Die will have something for everyone.

No Time To Die will arrive in the U.K. on Friday, April 2, and one week later in the U.S., on April 8. 2020.