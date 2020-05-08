20 Tweets About 'Normal People's Sex Scenes That Might Turn You On

It's been nearly a week since I finished watching Normal People, and TBH, I still haven't recovered. In a span of six hours, NP took me on a journey like no other. I cried. I threw my laptop in frustration. I considered getting bangs. I wondered why I was so turned on by a silver chain. Ever since that heart-wrenching last episode, I've been listening to Imogen Heap on repeat and wondering why I feel so weepy, exhausted, and horny at the same time... and apparently, I'm not alone. These tweets about Normal People's sex scenes perfectly capture what makes the series so special: The on-screen intimacy is unparalleled.
ICYMI, the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel follows the tumultuous romance between Connell and Marianne from their final year in secondary school to their final year at Trinity College. Over that time, the two have plenty of fights and communication failures, as well as a lot of sex. Fans have praised the show for its depiction of realistic, consensual, intensely intimate, and incredibly tender love-making, but above all, the (many) sex scenes are just really, really sexy. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal's chemistry is absolute fire, and these tweets about those steamy scenes have me in my feels all over again.
This Conflicted Comment
This Dreamy Discovery
This On-Point Report
This Humbling Revelation
Question: What's the limit to how many times you can rewatch Normal People? Answer: The limit does not exist.