It's a good day to be a Little Monster. After first pushing back the release date of her album, Lady Gaga's Chromatica is finally here. With 16 tracks packed into the record, and a star-studded tracklist featuring Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and more, the excitement is almost too much for fans to handle. The tweets about Lady Gaga's Chromatica reveal are so extra in the best way.

It was due time for Gaga to release an album seeing as she hadn't since 2016's Joanne. But Mother Monster decided to do things a little differently this time. Instead of a stripped-down ballad heavy album, Gaga pumped up the pop big time, putting out a dance-able album reminiscent of her early days. The end result was a batch of bangers giving "Just Dance" a run for its money.

Even before the release, fans couldn't contain themselves, especially after the track "Sour Candy" with BLACKPINK dropped early as a surprise. But thankfully, they remained patient until midnight.

"WON'T LISTEN TO ANY #CHROMATICA LE*KS RIGHT NOW, I'VE WAITED FOR ALMOST 4 YEARS FOR ANOTHER GAGA SOLO ALBUM, I CAN WAIT ANOTHER 6 HOURS," one fan tweeted ahead of the release.

Now that the full record is out in the world, these are the tweets about Chromatica every stan needs to see.