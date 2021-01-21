It looks like Kamala Harris is part of the BTS ARMY, y'all. ARMYs first noticed Harris is an apparent fan of the K-Pop group on Jan. 20, when she followed them on Twitter from her official Vice President of the United States account. Once ARMYs caught wind of her updated following list, Twitter had a field day. These 20 tweets about Kamala Harris following BTS are almost as exciting as her new role as VP.

Hundreds of tweets began pouring in as soon as one Twitter user pointed out Harris clicked follow on the biggest band in the world's account, posting a screenshot of her following list as proof. "The VP follows @BTS_twt I love it! Kamala Harris has great taste," the fan wrote.

The news was a big deal seeing as Harris doesn't follow very many other celebs. In fact, almost all of the other accounts the Vice President follows are politicians or news organizations.

The excitement was real, and fans were thrilled to see Harris' first priorities as VP were in order. "I love that the first thing Kamala Harris did after becoming Vice President was follow @BTS_twt on twitter," another ARMY member tweeted.

You can see all the best tweets about Harris' BTS fandom below.

A number of fans also pointed out the Vice President previously featured BTS song "Bot With Luv" ft. Halsey on her Spotify summer playlist in 2019.

"Kamala Harris' Playlist got BTS' BWL on it!!! Madam Vice President got excellent taste!" one fan tweeted.

Perhaps fans shouldn't be so surprised to see Harris is a big music fan. Her and Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration was packed with celebrity appearances. The likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and more celebrated a new era of America with a live performance. As she steps into her new role as VP, Harris' ARMY status is landing her more brownie points with music fans.