There's no denying Harry Styles is a master of creativity. Whether it's lyrics to his music or visuals to accompany one of his tunes, Styles pulls out all of the stops to make sure his artistic ability shines in everything he does, and because of that, he never disappoints his fans. These tweets about Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" music video are straight praise for the former One Direction member.

Styles dropped "Watermelon Sugar" in November 2019 and debuted the live performance of the track the same night during Saturday Night Live. The upbeat bop about the giddiness love brings instantly had fans swooning, but it wasn't until months later that Styles would release a full music video for the tune.

With lyrics like, "Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin' / And it sounds just like a song / I want more berries and that summer feelin' / It's so wonderful and warm," it seems Styles had good reason to wait to film the video until the sun was shining once again.

Ahead of the music video release, Styles was spotted filming — and holding a watermelon — at the beach, getting fans super excited as for what was to come.

"DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME," Styles tweeted alongside the premiere of his music video. "Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now."

Now that the video — basically just a 3-minute montage of Styles having a blast eating watermelon at the beach with friends — is here, check out the full thing below, and scroll down to see what Stylers are saying about the swoon-worthy visual.

Hint: Fans are having major FOMO.

There's no doubt Styles' fans are *watermelon sugar high* from that music video.