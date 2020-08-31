Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" has been an anthem for the past few months, but even that didn't secure him the corresponding award at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 30. Fans thought Styles was a shoo-in for Song of the Summer, at least, but ultimately, he did not come out on top. These 20 tweets about Harry Styles' 2020 VMAs snubs will hit you right in the feels.

In the Song of the Summer category, Styles was in good company, going up against BLACKPINK, Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled feat. Drake, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby feat. 42 Dugg, Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch, SAINt JHN, Saweetie, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Styles lost out in the Song of the Summer category to BLACKPINK, who won for their hit "How You Like That." Fans were majorly bummed at this, compounded with the fact that his song "Adore You," which was nominated for Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects, didn't get love either. For Best Direction, Styles lost out to Taylor Swift's "The Man." For Best Art Direction, Miley Cyrus' "Mother’s Daughter” took home the trophy. And Best Visual Effects went to Dua Lipa's "Physical."

All in all, Twitter had a lot to say about Styles' snubs:

Some fans could not help but point out — and laugh at — the fact that despite the song losing, "Watermelon Sugar" was played multiple times during the VMAs broadcast.

Despire the letdown, fans are already looking toward another big award show where they hope Styles gets the recognition they so strongly believes he deserves: The Grammys.

Stylers might be disappointed, but ultimately they'll continue to stan Styles and stream his music for the rest of the summer and beyond.