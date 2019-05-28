20 Tweets About Cam On 'The Bachelor' That Will Make You Cringe

Bachelor Nation is always filled with memorable contestants, but it might not be an exaggeration to say that no one has done more to attract attention in such a short amount of time as Cam. His freestyle rap entrance on After the Final Rose earned him the very first First Impression Rose from Hannah, even before everyone got to the mansion. Cam brought another rap to his limo entrance the first night of The Bachelorette. And then he caught a lot of flack for crashing a group date he wasn't invited to and for trying to lure Hannah away from other guys with chicken nuggets during Week 2. There's a lot to say about him, and these tweets about Cam on The Bachelor show fans many feelings about him.

Right away when Cam was chosen for the group date to "push their love to the limit," the other guys were wary of having him join. After all, he's taken Hannah's advice to "be bold" by pushing his way into her space as much as possible. But, he made it onto the group date, led by actor Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen, where the guys learned all about female anatomy and parenting. It's a good thing Cam went on the date, because it seems like he still has quite a bit to learn. When the guys were asked how long the gestational period for a woman is, Cam answered "two weeks," which is a lot shorter than the actual answer of nine months.

Cam pushed the buttons of the other guys even more during the post-class cocktail party when he complained that he hadn't had enough time with Hannah even though he'd interrupted multiple dates last week. He took it even further by interrupting a particularly emotional, vulnerable moment between Hannah and Mike three times.

After Cam cut into Mike's time with Hannah, the rest of the guys took matters into their own hands. Jonathan took it upon himself to interrupt Hannah and Cam's alone time, which did not make Cam very happy. He told the camera in an interview that he had to leave a highly desired job just to be on The Bachelorette, and so he wasn't backing down easily. But, fans on Twitter were not convinced that he deserved Hannah's heart after the way he acted.

Before the end-of-the-week tailgate party, Cam asked the other guys to make sure he's the first one to get alone time with Hannah because he needed to tell her about something that had been a deal breaker in his previous relationships. Cam did manage to get Hannah alone to tell her about his medical condition, his grandmother dying, and needing to give up his puppy. But, both Hannah and the guys thought that Cam was being more manipulative than genuine. Because of all that, Cam left the rose ceremony empty-handed. While many are surely happy to see Cam go home, unfortunately, that means no more tweets about Cam... at least until he possibly shows up on Bachelor in Paradise.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, June 3 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.