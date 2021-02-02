20 Tweets About Being Single On Valentine's Day During A Pandemic
I don't think I need to tell you that Feb. 14 is not everyone's cup of tea. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or it's complicated, it's possible that you don't see the point of spending big bucks on dinner and gifts just because Hallmark told you to. And if you already think V-Day sucks, then there's a good chance you think the holiday feels even dumber when we're in the midst of a global pandemic. I've rounded up some tweets about being single on Valentine's Day during a pandemic, and no matter your relationship status, they're truly relatable AF.
Don't get me wrong — I'm not suggesting there's anything wrong with celebrating Feb. 14. For many, it's a great opportunity to show your boo just how much to care, or to shoot your shot with your crush, or to simply treat yourself (because yes, you deserve it). But Valentine's Day 2021 is likely going to look a little different for single and boo'd up folks alike. For some singles, COVID-19 offers the perfect excuse for skipping V-Day all together. For others, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means Valentine's Day will be the ultimate day of self-care. No matter what you're feeling, these tweets capture all the weirdness.
No matter how you celebrate (or don't celebrate), just remember to be kind to yourself. Self-love is just as valid and important on Feb. 14 as romantic love, especially in a pandemic.