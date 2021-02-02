I don't think I need to tell you that Feb. 14 is not everyone's cup of tea. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or it's complicated, it's possible that you don't see the point of spending big bucks on dinner and gifts just because Hallmark told you to. And if you already think V-Day sucks, then there's a good chance you think the holiday feels even dumber when we're in the midst of a global pandemic. I've rounded up some tweets about being single on Valentine's Day during a pandemic, and no matter your relationship status, they're truly relatable AF.

Don't get me wrong — I'm not suggesting there's anything wrong with celebrating Feb. 14. For many, it's a great opportunity to show your boo just how much to care, or to shoot your shot with your crush, or to simply treat yourself (because yes, you deserve it). But Valentine's Day 2021 is likely going to look a little different for single and boo'd up folks alike. For some singles, COVID-19 offers the perfect excuse for skipping V-Day all together. For others, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means Valentine's Day will be the ultimate day of self-care. No matter what you're feeling, these tweets capture all the weirdness.

This Reasonable Excuse No other reason!

This Valid Point Yes to all of this!

This Admirable Attitude This V-Day, treat the person who matters the most: yourself.

This Excellent Itinerary This plan would truly be perfection if it included chili.

This Equally Great Idea Self-care from home = the ultimate quarantine Valentine's Day plan.

This Wise Move Nothing says V-Day like new lingerie (even in the midst of a pandemic).

This Solo Date Inspo You never need an excuse for drinking rosé and eating a whole chicken with your bare hands, IMO.

This Bright Side Goodbye, gross lovey-dovey couples.

This Break From Tradition Pro tip: Buying a rose for yourself is almost as fun as getting one from a random frat boy.

This Enviable Date Now that's MY kind of Valentine's Day date!

This Wise Realization Galentines > Valentines.

This Startling Fact Wow, remember movie theaters? And Sonic the Hedgehog?

This Failed Attempt You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, though.

This Sugary Shopping Spree Let me live, y'all.

This Self-Aware Tweet Definitely still the pandemic's fault.

This Dream Date Copying this idea and I'm not sorry about it.

This Optimistic Outlook Finally, this excuse will seem legit.

This Inspiring Sentiment Perhaps 2021 is finally turning around.

This Top-Notch Plan Treat! Yo! Self!

This Important Reminder Let's be real: Your relationship status isn't the most important thing in the midst of a public health crisis like a pandemic. Make good decisions, friends.