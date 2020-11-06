20 'Supernatural' Memes Of Destiel's Final Moments That'll Have You Sobbing

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any wilder, Supernatural delivered a plot twist that is blowing up the internet. A major character was killed off in the Nov. 5 episode. But it's not the death that has fans up in arms; it's what was said right before it that is causing a stir. Castiel (Misha Collins) sacrificed his own life in order to save Dean (Jensen Ackles), and confessed his love to him right before he died. Fans have a lot of feelings about the big moment, and these Supernatural memes of Destiel's final moments perfectly capture them.

As Supernatural nears the end of its 15-season run, the series is delivering some jaw-dropping moments. The possibility of Destiel (a Dean and Castiel romance, for fans who are just now tuning in) is something that lived only in the minds of diehard shippers for a very long time. Thanks to Castiel's final moments, that's not the case anymore, which is huge news for Supernatural fans.

As Cas and Dean faced the almost certain probability of death at Billie's (Lisa Berry) hands, Cas remembered a deal he made with The Entity and how he could use it to sacrifice himself for Dean. According to rules of the deal, Castiel was allowed to live his life until the moment he achieved true happiness. It turns out, that happiness came from realizing his love for Dean.

Cas told Dean, "I never found an answer because the one thing I want is something I know I can’t have. But I think I know now happiness isn’t in the having. It’s in just being. Knowing you has changed me. Because you cared, I cared. I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean."

Dean then asked him why that sounded like a goodbye, and he said, "It is. I love you. Goodbye, Dean."

While a lot of fans are freaking out over Desteil being canon, other fans aren't sure if it is canon at all. First of all, all Cas says is "I love you," which could be a platonic declaration. And then there's the bigger issue of actually seeing a Desteil romance play out on screen. Cas professed his love, he immediately died, leaving no time for that love to be reciprocated by Dean, or even for a simple kiss. They never get to truly be a couple, something that fans feel exemplifies queerbaiting and the "bury your gays" trope.

There are two more episodes of Supernatural left, which means there are just a few more opportunities for the internet to blow up with another huge reveal in the series' last moments. Season 15 of Supernatural continues on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.