There are three categories of good friends in your life. There are your long-distance friends you text all the time, but don't see very often. There are your friends from childhood who have turned into soul sisters. Then, there are your siblings. These are the friends you were born with; the people who will stick with you for the long run. Your siblings are like your best friends as well, but the bond between you is stronger because of the blood you share. You love your brothers and sisters so much, which is why you need quotes about siblings to celebrate National Siblings Days.

On Apr. 10, we get to shine a light on our amazing brothers and sisters whom we love with all our hearts. You want to thank them for always having your back, sharing their favorite toys with you, and just being there whenever you needed solid advice and a shoulder to lean on. In addition to calling them up or sending them a cute text, you want to show the world how much you care by posting a pic on the 'Gram. So, you'll need a heartfelt or witty quote to caption all the feels. If you're totally blanking on finding the right words that perfectly capture what you'd like to say, here are 20 siblings quotes for you to choose from.

1. "Sisters and brothers are the truest, purest forms of love, family and friendship, knowing when to hold you and when to challenge you, but always being a part of you." — Carol Ann Albright-Eastman

2. "The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other." — Unknown

3. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

4. "Siblings: a combination of a best friend and a pain in the neck." — Unknown

5. "I can't promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise you won't have to face them alone." — Unknown

6. "Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart." — Unknown

7. "Like branches on a tree, we may grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one." — Unknown

8. "Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten." — Lilo & Stitch

9. "Family is not an important thing, it’s everything." – Michael J. Fox

10. "Family: where life begins and love never ends." — Unknown

11. "Everything I am, you helped me to be." — Unknown

12. "Siblings will take different paths and life may separate them, but they will forever be bonded by having begun their journey in the same boat." — Unknown

13. "When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?" — Pam Brown

14. "Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I'm glad for that." — Ally Condie

15. "All blood does is make you related. But loyalty? It's loyalty that makes you family." — Chris Diaz

16. "Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me. Then I remember, oh I put up with you, so we're even." — Unknown

17. "Because of you, I will always have a friend." — Unknown

18. "If ever there is tomorrow when we're not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart, I'll always be with you." — Winnie the Pooh

19. "Being a family means you are part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. No matter what." — Unknown

20. "'Cause even if we change, we'll always be the same." — R5 "All Night"