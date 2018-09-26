If you've ever been to a coffee shop, then you've probably come across a hot stranger and tried to think up any excuse to start a conversation. Let's be real: Finding something flirty to say to someone you've never spoken to can be one of the most challenging aspects of dating. But being able to charm people IRL is a great way to meet potential love interests outside of online dating. If you've witnessed many a hottie walk out of your life, then it's time to brush up on some pickup lines to try at a coffee shop.

In a perfect world, we'd all be so effortlessly sexy with wit for days that pickup lines or conversation starters would be totally obsolete. And TBH, if you find starting organic conversations with people to be a breeze, then by all means, keep doing what you're doing. However, if finding a way into a conversation is as tough for you as it is for most people, then there's nothing wrong with drawing on these pickup lines and conversation starters for inspiration.

1. "Black coffee. A purist. I give my stamp of approval!"

2. "Can you watch my laptop for a minute? I'll buy the next round of caffeine."

3. "I love the way you espresso yourself."

4. "The barista may have forgotten your name, but I sure won't."

5. "Are you a faulty French press because I'd like to be burned by you and recall you afterwards."

6. "If you had to sum up the internet in one word, what would it be?"

7. "If you could only eat at one restaurant in [city] for the rest of your life, which would it be? I'm looking for a place to take my [brother/sister/friend] for dinner and I'm totally stumped."

8. “Who do you think is the luckiest person in this cafe and why?”

9. "Do you have anything fun planned for the weekend?"

10. "Excuse me, is it OK if I borrow your [computer/phone] charger for a sec? Mine keeps going in and out. Let me buy you a coffee for the inconvenience."

11. "Did you hear about [something trending in the news]?"

12. "If I were a singer-songwriter, my ultimate goal would be to inspire novelists in coffee shops."

13. "My coffee hasn't kicked in yet, so I can't think of a charming pickup line."

14. "I'm gonna go grab another coffee, do you need a refill? It's on me."

15. "Have you ever been to [local spot]?"

16. "I love doing work here, it's got such great vibes. Is this your first visit?"

17. "I swear they play this song every time I'm in here, do you know what it's called?"

18. "No pressure, but you look like someone I'd like to get to know. Are you free to grab drinks some time?"

19. “I have a personal rule to never eat chocolate alone. Wanna split this brownie?"

20. "Hey, sorry to interrupt, but you look really beautiful/cute. I just wanted to say that and ask if I could buy you a drink later.”

Ultimately, flirting with complete strangers is just like any other skill: The more you practice, the easier it gets. While the thought of rejection can definitely be scary, it's important to not let fear get in the way of being your best self. Plus, if it turns out they aren't into you, chances are you're never going to see them again, so, bye!

