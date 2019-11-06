20 Photos Of Prince William & Kate Middleton Looking So In Love

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in love, and they don't care who knows it. Though the lovebirds have been together since they were in college at University of St Andrews in the early 2000s, they somehow look more enamored of each other every year. And as lovely as the royal couple looks posing for pictures, I think the best photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton are the candid ones. When their guard is down and their attention is turned to each other, that's when this pair looks their happiest, sappiest, and totally head-over-heels in love.

No matter where they are or what they're doing, Will and Kate always seem to have a good time when they're together. Whether they're laughing, embracing, or whispering to each other, they manage to remain in sync (and TBH, I really want in on all of their secret jokes). They don't even have to engage in PDA to show their affection. As body language expert Traci Brown previously told Elite Daily, "I think they have a connection that most people long for. And that's what makes them so fun to watch." Just look at these loved-up pics of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and try to tell me they're not royal couple goals.