Once you've officially boarded a new 'ship, it's time to start brainstorming clever ways to let your friends and family in on the secret. The right caption to announce your new relationship status (that won't read like stale queso) might involve a solid blend of sincerity, sassiness, and humor. Of course, there's no inherently wrong way to tell social media that you've got a new bae. That said, if using a non-cheesy Instagram caption for your first couple pic is important to you, don't panic. Here are 20 captions for the 'gram that will let everyone know you're happily partnered.

1. "It wasn't love at first sight. It took a full five minutes." — Lucille Ball

2. "Nobody really likes us except for us." —​Drake

3. "I'm so glad I found you." — Unknown

4. "I just need you and some sunsets." — Atticus

5. "You don’t cross my mind—you live in it." — Unknown

6. "You’re my spark in the dark." — Unknown

7. "[He's/She's] got me in my feelings." — Drake

8. "You’re my lifehack." — Unknown

9. "My partner in wine."🍷💕 — Unknown

10. "You’re the cream of the crop."🥛 — Unknown

11. "Home is wherever I’m with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

12. "I guess the secret is out…"🤐🥰 — Unknown

13. "All I want to do is taco’ about you." — Unknown

14. "Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo." — Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

15. "Why Fall in Love when you can fall asleep?" — Unknown

16. "You’re my downfall, you’re my muse." — John Legend

17. "We don't need a title." — Rihanna

18. "I see nobody but you." — The Weeknd

19. "[He/she] ain't always right but [he's/she's] just right for me." — Jazmine Sullivan

20. "I wish I could paint our love." — Miguel

In the end, staying true to yourself and your relationship is key. There's no need to get unnecessarily caught up in trying to present your relationship in a way that feels "cool". For some people, posting about love and relationships on a public platform is always going to feel a little cheesy, and that's also A-OK.