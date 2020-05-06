On Wednesday, May 6, Twitter users kicked off this year's Nurse Appreciation Week with an extra-meaningful National Nurses Day celebration. While there's never a bad time to recognize nurses and first responders for all the hard work they do keeping the population safe and healthy, this year's holiday couldn't come at a better time as the health care industry battles the spread of the novel coronavirus. With so many first responders working around-the-clock to help contain the virus, these National Nurses Day 2020 tweets are so full of appreciation for all the health care workers at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals all around the world have amped up their operations to care for the influx of patients infected by the virus. While many people have been staying at home and self-quarantining as workplaces and schools have gone remote, nurses and other first responders have still been going into work every day and risking their health to continue caring for others. So when May 6 came around, it was just an extra reminder to show appreciation for those at the front lines who are tirelessly fighting to contain the coronavirus. Some heroes wear capes — while others wear scrubs, and the Twitterverse did not hold back when recognizing nurses and other essential health care workers on the social media platform.

As an extra act of appreciation, a number of companies will be offering free food and drinks to nurses on May 6 as well as during Nurse Appreciation Week. All eligible health care workers have to do is show a valid ID at one of the participating businesses, and they can get in on special deals as a way of thanking them for their service. Many companies have been offering food deals since the beginning of the pandemic to show health care workers how much they are appreciated, so be sure to share these with the health care workers in your life.

