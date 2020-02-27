"Breakup" doesn't feel like an adequate term to describe the complete and utter devastation of a relationship ending. When bones are broken, you can set them. When nails are broken, you can file them. But when your heart is broken, you can probably relate pretty hard to Humpty Dumpty who — even with the help of all the king's horses and all the king's men — couldn't be put together again. It may not feel like it now, but you can and will recover from even the messiest split imaginable. In the meantime, these memes about breakups might just make you feel a little bit closer to whole again.

The end of a relationship causes plenty of heartache, but gaining a new ex also comes with its fair share of awkwardness. From running into your ex at parties to coming across your ex on a dating app, it's likely going to take a while before seeing that former partner is no longer a painful experience. You might spend too much time watching their Insta Stories. You might give into temptation and text them, "I miss u." But eventually, a breakup becomes something you're ready to laugh about, and these memes truly capture all the suckiness of breakups.