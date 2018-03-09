20 Instagram Captions For Your Rainbow Pics That Will Fill You With Good Vibes

A vibrant rainbow can mean so many things to many different people. To some, it can be a symbol of a promise and to others it can be a sign of hope. To even more, it's a symbol of pride for their communities. Now that St. Patrick's Day is quickly approaching, it can also be a sign of good luck. The myth that leprechauns hide their treasure and gold at the end of a rainbow is very tempting to believe in that last one. If you're lucky enough to snap a pic this March 17, you need some great rainbow Instagram captions to accompany it.

While it's difficult to find general rainbow puns or funny quotes, there are a ton of inspirational and lovely songs and books that fit the bill. You've probably cried to "Over the Rainbow" before, and you certainly have sung along to "Rainbow Connection." There are so many more quotes that will put a smile on your face and they aren't all mainstream. St. Patrick's Day is about a lot of things, luck being one of them. Yeah, a rainbow is what happens when light refracts off of water, but it also can be a wonderful thing to look at, too.

1. “Dare to love yourself as if you were a rainbow with gold at both ends.” — Aberjhani, Journey through the Power of the Rainbow: Quotations from a Life Made Out of Poetry

2. "Life throws challenges and every challenge comes with rainbows and lights to conquer it." — Amit Ray, World Peace: The Voice of a Mountain Bird

3. "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." — Dolly Parton

4. "The Rainbow is a promise" — Mary Clark Dalton

5. "Try to be a rainbow in someone's cloud." — Maya Angelou

6. "Color will always make you smile." — Anthony T. Hincks

7. "Don't miss all the beautiful colors of the rainbow looking for that pot of gold." — Unknown

8. "Some day we'll find it, the rainbow connection. The lovers, the dreamers, and me." — The Muppets, "Rainbow Connection"

9. "No two people see the rainbow the same way." — Anonymous

10. "We believed we'd catch the rainbow, ride the wind to the sun, sail away on ships of wonder." — Rainbow, "Catch The Rainbow"

11. "We are rainbows, me and you. Every color, every hue." — Miley Cyrus, "Rainbowland"

12. "I can see a rainbow in your tears as the sun comes out as the sun comes out." — Sia, "Rainbow"

13. “Rainbows: The gift from heaven to us all." — Anthony T. Hincks

14. "There is no envy, jealousy, or hatred between the different colors of the rainbow. And no fear either. Because each one exists to make the others’ love more beautiful." — Aberjhani, Journey through the Power of the Rainbow: Quotations from a Life Made Out of Poetry

15. "I can't lose hope, what's left of my heart's still made of gold." — Kesha, "Rainbow"

16. "In life, you either choose to sing a rainbow, or you don't. Keep singing." — Kathleen Long, Chasing Rainbows

17. "If the rainbow had an eighth color, it would be you." — Scarlet Lucia Rey

18. "Why are there so many songs about rainbows, and what's on the other side?" — The Muppets, "Rainbow Connection"

19. "No matter how far I'll find my way to you, followin' a rainbow." — Colbie Caillat, "Rainbow"

20. "Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true." — Judy Garland, "Over The Rainbow"