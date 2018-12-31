I'm sure I don't need to tell you that coming up with the perfect Instagram caption is truly an art. And let's be real: The more monumental the occasion, the more pressure there is to frame your post in a way that really communicates your emotions. That's why brainstorming Instagram captions for your NYE engagement pic will certainly require some inspiration. The good news is that as long as you speak from the heart, it's pretty hard to go wrong.

First off, if you're getting proposed to on New Year's Eve, then congratulations! It's hard to think of a better way to start off a new year than in the arms of your soulmate. Even if you spent most of the proposal wrapped up in bliss, there's no doubt there are probably some fab pics of you and your fiancé riding high on cloud nine. Once you've basked in all of the glory of knowing your bae is ready to spend their life with you, it's time to spread the news. You've probably already let all of your close friends and family know, so here are some perfect Instagram captions to let your outer circle in on the secret. Just don't stress about it too much. Chances are, regardless of your social media reveal, you're going to look back on this special NYE with a huge smile.

1. "The fireworks in the sky were huge, but not nearly as big as the fireworks in my heart." — Unknown

2. "Here's to a New Year and a lifetime full of adventures with my best friend." — Unknown

3. "Can't wait to spend another year with the person of my dreams." — Unknown

4. "I know without a doubt, that spending forever with you is going to fly by." — Unknown

5. "True love is singing karaoke 'Under Pressure' and letting the other person sing the Freddie Mercury part." — Mindy Kaling

6. "That was the easiest 'yes' I've ever had to say." — Unknown

7. "So excited to start a New Year in the arms of my fiancé." — Unknown

8. "I already know that being your partner is going to be my favorite part of 2019." — Unknown

9. "Now that I've found you, I'm never going to let you go." — Unknown

10. “I never loved you any more than I do, right this second. And I’ll never love you any less than I do, right this second.” — Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia

11. "I spent the last few moments of the year traveling from a 'Miss.' to a 'Mrs." — Unknown

12. "When you know, you know." — Unknown

13. "He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Bronte

14. "I've never been more excited for the future than I am knowing we'll always have each other." — Unknown

15. "Counting down the days until I can finally call you my husband/wife." — Unknown

16. "They must've liked it because they put the perfect ring on it." — Unknown

17. "And in her/his smile I see something more beautiful than the stars." — Beth Revis

18. "You’re my life hack." — Unknown

19. "Sorry ladies, they're mine... forever."

20. "You're the ultimate yin to my yang." — Unknown

Getting to spend your life with someone you love is reason enough to celebrate. The shock of an engagement, paired with all of the inherent excitement of ringing in a New Year probably means that this will definitely go down as one of the best New Year's Eves ever. So, enjoy it! You deserve it.