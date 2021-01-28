Time out. The Super Bowl's right around the corner. That means it's time to get your snacks ready, your jerseys pressed, and, of course, your Instagram captions for watching the Super Bowl with your partner ready to post. After all, if it's not on IG, did it even happen? I'm kidding, obviously, but on a more serious note, documenting game day is all part of the fun. So, don't be afraid to take a ton of pictures, especially if you happen to be ringing in game day with your very own No. 1 draft pick.

Whether your IG snaps are showing off your tasty snack spread (chips and guac or GTFO) or showing your team spirit with coordinated (or, eek, opposing) jerseys, these photos are all about preserving memories of all the fun you had together while watching the big game. They're also about sharing those moments with your friends and loved ones. That's especially true this year, when it's not safe for most people to be able to gather together as they would in years past.

Not sure what to write? No worries. Here's some caption inspiration. No matter how your team scores, these captions will score you all the likes.

DjelicS/E+/Getty Images

1. “#relationshipfieldgoals.”

2. “Love and football, what's better than that?”

3. “Teammates for life.”

4. “This one's my No. 1 draft pick.”

5. “Feeling like the winner of the Relationship Super Bowl today.”

6. “I really scored with this one.”

7. “The cutest thing since the Puppy Bowl.”

8. “This is my fantasy football team.”

9. “Football is life.” — Ted Lasso

10. “Did someone order Super Bowl party snacks?”

11. "I rub it in pretty good when I win." — Tom Brady

12. “Game faces on!”

13. “In the end zone with my endgame.”

14. “All dressed up for The Weeknd's concert.”

15. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." — Friday Night Lights

16. “Football and this one - the two habits I won’t give up.”

17. “Just look at all this team spirit.”

18. "On Sundays, we watch football."

19. “Who’s ready for Sunday fun day?”

20. “All we do is win, win, win, no matter what."