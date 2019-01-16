20 Instagram Captions For Valentine's Day 2019 If You’re Single & Thriving

It's that time of year again, folks: Store aisles are covered in pink and red everything, shelves are stuffed with plush toys, and flower deliveries will be notoriously overpriced come February 14. Valentine's Day is, indeed, around the corner. But if you're dreading the notoriously commercial holiday because you don't have a partner to celebrate with does not mean you're set to have a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Valentine's Day. And, honestly, what better way to put that old-school belief to rest than with killer Instagram captions for Valentine's Day 2019 if you're single to go with the bomb selfie you're dropping on February 14?

Being single on Valentine's Day can feel like the worst, but honestly? It doesn't have to. You may not be able to stop everyone you follow on social media from posting loved-up tributes to their partners on Instagram (you can take a social media cleanse day!), but you can focus on being positive, and remembering that being single is in no way something to be worried or ashamed of. It's your time to shine, babe! You get to focus on yourself, engage in some serious self-care, and do whatever you want, whenever you want, without worrying about anyone else. One day of the 365 in a year shouldn't make you forget that.

You already know that being single doesn't make you any less fierce, but if a part of you wants to show all your exes and you chatty aunt who won't stop asking you when you're getting married that you're doing perfectly fine, thank you very much, any of these 21 captions alongside your kick*ss picture are bound to get your point across.

1. "No better Valentine's Day than Galentine's Day." — Unknown

2. "I’m happy for all you couples, but I’ll be even happier for me when candy goes on sale tomorrow." — Unknown

3. "Valentine's Day is a sham created by card companies to reinforce and exploit gender stereotypes." — Liz Lemon, 30 Rock

4. "Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a dress." — Kiera Cass

5. "I am so romantic, sometimes I think I should just marry myself." — Mike Wazowski, Monsters Inc.

6. "Here's to many more years of happiness with myself." — Unknown

7. "I would just like to thank myself for getting me this far. I could have never done it without you." — Unknown

8. "They say love is in the air, so I hold my breath 'til my face turn purple. Keep a few bad b*tches in my circle." — Lil Wayne, "HYFR"

9. "Cupid is stupid. Violets are purple." — Unknown

10. "Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore." — Lady Gaga

11. "Soulmates only exist in the Hallmark aisle of Duane Reade Drugs." — Miranda Hobbes, Sex and the City

12. "I'm attracted to pie. It doesn't mean I feel the need to date pie." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

13. "Happy Valentine's Day to me. I love you." — Unknown

14. "Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande

15. "I just saved a bunch of money on Valentine's Day by switching to single." — Unknown

16. "Roses are red, violets are blue. Tequila is cheaper than dinner for two." — Unknown

17. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

18. "It’s better to have loved and lost than to have to do 40 pounds of laundry a week." — Unknown

19. "She was stronger alone." — Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility

20. "I am happy, because I’m single by choice, not by chance." — Unknown

So if you're single, flirty, and thriving, don't let Valentine's Day get you down. It might feel like this day was designed for people in relationships to benefit, but so can you. Try dedicating this day to focusing on self-love and spending some time with your girls. Make Galentine's Day the new Valentine's Day. Thank u, next!