18 Valentine's Day Instagram Captions If You're Single AF & Loving It

And just like that, an entire aisle in every grocery store has been overwhelmingly decorated with red and pink hearts, chocolate, and teddy bears to celebrate Feb. 14. You may find the sweets and decor quite adorable, but you're also single AF. People in your life who are in relationships may automatically assume you're feeling down as this romantic holiday unfolds, but they have it all wrong. If you're in need of some inspo, we have you covered with a list of Valentine's Day captions if you're single that are set to slay.

The holiday is all about celebrating the amazing person you are, girlfriend, so do it up. It's prime time to treat yourself to a spa night with your fellow single ladies, or whip up a delish pasta dinner paired with a bottle of merlot. You won't even be thinking about having a boo this holiday besides your fur baby. Practicing self-love by celebrating all of the awesome qualities you have to offer the world is the way to go.

While most of your feeds are going to be full of happy couples exchanging chocolate and gifts, you and your selfies are about to steal the show. Actions speak louder than words, but you're gonna need a confident and witty caption that proves V-Day isn't getting you down because you aren't boo'd up. Whether you're getting dolled up and going out or posting thirst traps from the comfort of your home this V-Day, any of these captions are perfect options.

1. "The most profound relationship we will ever have is the one with ourselves." — Shirley MacLaine

2. "Be with someone who makes you happy." — Unknown

3. "I am happy, because I’m single by choice, not by chance." — Unknown

4. "The only thing I'm committed to right now is bettering myself." — Unknown

5. "Don’t pity me, because I am single. Respect me, because I know my worth." — Unknown

6. “Being brave enough to be alone frees you up to invite people into your life because you want them and not because you need them.” — Mandy Hale

7. “Single” is an opportunity to live life on your own terms and not apologize.” — Mandy Hale

8. “The world is not ready for some people when they show up, but that shouldn't stop anyone.” ― Ashly Lorenzana

9. “I don't settle in any other area of my life when it comes to excellence, so why should I lower my standards when it comes to boys?” — Adriana Trigiani

10. "Being single doesn't mean that nobody wants you. It means taking your time deciding who you want to spend your life with." — Unknown

11. "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself." — Coco Chanel

12. "Show up in every single moment like you're meant to be there." — Marie Forleo

13. "A woman should be like a single flower, not a whole bouquet." — Anna Held

14. "The flower which is single need not envy the thorns that are numerous." — Rabindranath Tagore

15. “It takes guts and bravery and heart to walk a mile in a single girl’s shoes. And sometimes a fabulous pedicure.” — Mandy Hale

16. “So plant your own gardens and decorate your own soul, instead of waiting for someone to bring you flowers.” ― Jorge Luis Borges

17. "If you can't be happy being single, how do you expect to be happy in a relationship?" — Unknown

18. “The point to life is not only to live it, but to enjoy it.” ― Korey G. Miracle

Being single during Valentine's Day really isn't a big deal. You're busy loving yourself right now and when you're ready to let another person in, you will.