Having a big or a little in a sorority is unlike any other friendship or bond you'll have. It's basically an unspoken rule of devotion that not everyone gets the pleasure of experiencing in college. Even when college is over, you have "your person" who was there through it all, and will continue to be there for everything. Instagram captions for sorority pictures to show the world how much you love your little can be incredibly cute and heartfelt.

From the time you you were told you were the other's big or little, you knew the matchmaking was picture perfect, and of course, you can't help but slay that amazing realization on social media. Besides, if the two of you don't pose for a picture together, did the big-little thing ever even happen? You want your social media footprint to be as lovely as your friendship, but also embody that sweet, everlasting memory — the one captured in the photograph.

There are thousands of big-little pairings all over the place, but yours is unique and picking out a stellar Instagram caption to voice that diversity is a must. While it may take you a couple tries to perfect the pose in your picture, when you find the right compilation of words to describe your main lady, you will surely know it. If you're still on the hunt for your big-little caption on Instagram, try some of these on for size.

1. "The ties that bind me to my sisters are not wrapped around my wrists, but rather are fastened to my heart."

2. "A sister knows all about you, but loves you anyway."

3. "Our sisterhood is not a destination, but a journey."

4. "If you have one true friend, you have more than your share." — Thomas Fuller

5. "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." — C.S. Lewis

6. "No friendship is an accident." — O. Henry

7. "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali

8. "A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." — William Shakespeare

9. "Friends change. Lovers leave. Sisters are eternal."

10. "Chance made us sisters. Choice made us friends."

11. "Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." — Albert Camus

12. "From the outside looking in, you can never understand it. From the inside looking out, you can never explain it."

13. "Celebrate we will. Because life is short but sweet for certain." — Dave Matthews Band

14. "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." — Isadora James

15. "When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?" — Pam Brown

16. "Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit." — Aristotle

17. "There's not a word yet, for old friends who've just met." — Jim Henson

18. "There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature." — Jane Austen

19. "Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected." — C.J. Langenhoven

20. "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." — Anna Taylor