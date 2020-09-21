Dating in the time of the coronavirus has meant taking certain safety precautions in order to protect yourself and the one you love — like wearing a mask when you hang outside the house. Just because you're wearing face coverings doesn't mean you can't snap some super cute couple pics for the 'Gram, though. And as challenging as it might be coming up with Instagram captions for photos with your partner in masks, crafting the perfect message will definitely pay off when the likes come rolling in.

The first thing you'll need to consider is tone. Are you seeking to shamelessly flaunt those lovey-dovey vibes? Are you going for LOL-level humor? Or are you trying to spread some hope and inspiration during these strange times? Maybe you're trying to accomplish all three. Regardless, figuring this out ahead of time will make it easier to choose a caption that syncs up well with your goal.

Considering that the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that wearing a mask is one of the best things you can do to slow the spread of the virus, there's no reason why you shouldn't show off your safety measure with pride. I mean, you're doing your part to make this world a safer place while also demonstrating that you care deeply about each other's well-being. What could be more romantic than that? If you're at a loss for words to write under your post, don't fear — here are some caption ideas to get you started. Because the couple who wears masks together deserves to humblebrag together.

grandriver/E+/Getty Images