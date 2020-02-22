Fans often turn to celebrities for wisdom, wit, and inspiration. Sometimes, when people are at a loss for words, they'll look to find a quote that embraces how they feel and speaks for them. That's why I've rounded up 20 inspirational celebrity quotes for Instagram captions that'll have you covered no matter what you're feeling.

Whether you're posting a selfie that makes you feel good from the inside out or you have an accomplishment to share but don't want to sound cocky, celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Chris Hemsworth, and more have quotes you can pair with your latest pic.

It could be something meaningful a celeb shared about a cause near and dear to their heart, a motivational quote they said during an interview, or simply a mantra they live by, but words can live on in people's memories for years. So, the next time you're looking for the perfect quote to accompany one of your Instagram photos, reference this list below for 20 inspirational celebrity quotes. The best part of these captions is that you'll likely spread the inspiration to all your followers, as well, and that's something that can't be beat.

1. “Your imperfections make you beautiful, they make you who you are. So just be yourself, love yourself for who you are and just keep going.” — Demi Lovato

2. “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself.” — Emma Stone

3. "The greater your capacity to love, the greater your capacity to feel the pain." — Jennifer Aniston

4. "I think you have different soul mates throughout your life, that your soul needs different things at different times." — Kim Kardashian

5. “For me, life is about experience and being a good person.” — Chris Hemsworth

6. "Making food is a wonderful way to spend Friday night." — Chrissy Teigen.

7. “I’m not a fighter by nature, but, if I believe in something, I stand up for it.” – Justin Bieber

8. "Experience is a great teacher." — John Legend

9. “I learned a lot in my life by paying attention and listening to how people around me worked.” — Kris Jenner

10. “Being realistic is the most commonly traveled road to mediocrity.” — Will Smith

11. “Smile and let everyone know that today, you’re a lot stronger than you were yesterday.” — Drake

12. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” — Taylor Swift

13. "You have to wake up every day and say, ‘There’s no reason today can’t be the best day of my life’.” — Blake Lively

14. “I refuse to accept other people’s ideas of happiness for me. As if there’s a one size fits all standard for happiness.” — Kanye West

15. “True leadership is when you are willing to risk your power and voice so that all of our can be heard.” — Justin Timberlake

16. “Stay hungry, stay foolish.” — Steve Jobs

17. "People take things at face value on social media. Earnestness is the assumption." — Mindy Kaling

18. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” – Oprah Winfrey

19. “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney

20. “You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.” – Michael Phelps