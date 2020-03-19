As many people have learned recently, finding something to do instead of going out with friends or dining at your fave place is hard. Naturally, finding something to watch after exhausting what seems like all of Netflix feels impossible. Thankfully, there are a ton of documentaries on Netflix in spring 2020 that you can stream right now to take your mind off things — because while watching Cheer for the umpteenth time is great and all, your brain might be looking for some new stimuli.

For the past few years, documentaries have been all the rage. Whether you've already joined the movement or have yet to take the leap, there's a reason the genre is so huge. I mean, not only are you watching TV, but you're also learning about topics you like. In a time when brains and bodies are craving entertainment, adding some documentaries into your viewing schedule could be the perfect solution.

From true crime to food, sex to conspiracies, the below documentaries have something for everyone. Whether you're watching alone or utilizing the Netflix Party Chrome extension to view with friends, it's time to give your brain the break from The Office reruns that it deserves.

"Miss Americana" / Netflix

1. 'Miss Americana' From the country girl who sang songs about popular boys to a political icon, Taylor Swift's image has evolved extensively during her career. This doc follows Swift along the end of her Reputation stadium tour and the production of her seventh studio album, Lover, including looks into her year-long absence in the media, her feud with Kanye West, and the isolating result of fame and accomplishing your dreams. Regardless of whether you're a Swiftie, Miss Americana will leave you feeling humbled, inspired, and oh-so human.

2. 'The Great Hack' Black Mirror lovers, this true-life social media doc is just for you. The Great Hack explores the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which Facebook used users' personal data to target ads and swing elections. Horrifying and eye-opening, the film explores the value of data and how detrimental it can be when it falls into the wrong hands.

3. 'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator' Netflix on YouTube There's a lot more to Bikram yoga than just sweating. This intense documentary highlights the rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, his cult-like following, and how he allegedly used his power to prey on his students. If you're working on your fitness from home, Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator will add an absorbing, must-know perspective to your wellness journey.

4. 'Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution' Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution is an inside look at this generation's views of sexuality in a bright and exposing way. Exploring the media's influence on the meaning of sexual liberation, this astounding film shows the scary and unsettling side to hookup culture.

5. 'Abducted In Plain Sight' Easily one of the most startling documentaries to date, this unsettling true story of a child's abduction is almost too astounding to believe. Following a family who was tricked by their neighbor, Abducted in Plain Sight is so full of twists, turns, and heart-stopping moments that will leave you screaming at your TV and suggesting it to friends for years to come.

6. 'What The Health' A groundbreaking documentary that exposes corruption, What The Health is an eye-opening look at how food could cause (and reverse) chronic diseases, and why the nation's leading health organizations are keeping this information under wraps. From the same people who brought you Cowspiracy, this documentary is ideal for anyone looking to get a closer look at how big business is affecting diets and our lives.

7. 'Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak' NYC Health and Hospitals on YouTube In case you're searching for more pandemic-related content, this 2020 documentary covers influenza and the effects it' has had on the human population. Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak showcases the people working against illness and the measures taken to prevent and stop global outbreaks.

8. 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On' Six personal stories from real-life sex-workers show how technology and sex are evolving modern relationships. Following the same format of the original Hot Girls Wanted, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On highlights a captivating perspective of intimacy from porn stars, erotic film directors, and cam girls.

9. 'Take Your Pills' This in-depth film highlighting the rise of Adderall use in America showcases just how much the prescription is defining and shaping the entire population. Take Your Pills shows the price, the reward, and the consequences of taking the common performance stimulant.

10. 'Holy Hell' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Holy Hell showcases the strange and seductive workings of a still-active cult. This inside look into the Buddhafield cult includes interviews with former members and real, alarming footage.

11. 'Don't F**k With Cats' A true crime documentary not for the faint-hearted, this disturbing real-life account of a criminal is one of the most shocking on Netflix. Following the journey of amateur detectives searching for one of Canada's most infamous murders, Don't F**k With Cats is a twisting film that will shake you to your core.

12. 'Sex & Love Around The World' Journalist Christiane Amanpour travels the globe to highlight what intimacy, pleasure, and love look like in different cultures and how changes in old traditions are either staying the same or evolving. In Sex & Love Around The World, everyday individuals from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East are highlighted, pushing the boundaries of sexual satisfaction in varied and fascinating ways.

13. 'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond' Netflix on YouTube For the first time in 20 years, previously hidden, behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the 1999 Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon were released. Intertwined with current-day Jim Carrey interviews, this documentary dives into Kaufman's bizarre and highly controversial method-acting. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond is both startling and encouraging, which makes for the ideal unexpected watch.

14. 'Voyeur' Voyeur is the true-life story of a Colorado motel owner, Gerald Foos, who spied on his guests and the investigator who uncovered the disturbing truth. Showing the power of journalism and media, as well as the alarming antics of the motel host, this is one documentary that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

15. 'Rotten' Focusing on issues surrounding the process of supplying food, Rotten is an eye-opening look at the corrupt and harmful way some of the world's everyday diet is acquired. With two seasons highlighting everything from honey to avocados, bottled water to wine, Rotten shines a light on the forces that shape lives.

16. '20 Feet From Stardom' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2014, 20 Feet From Stardom is an inside look at the part background singers play in the fame of musicians, and the tolls it takes on these artists. Spotlighting artists including Darlene Love and Merry Clayton, this is one of those must-watch films for when you crave inspiration and a lesson in dedication.

17. 'Explained' Quick, informative, and interesting, the Explained series is sure to please anyone, thanks to its wide array of topics. Whether you watch the original; The Mind, Explained; or Sex, Explained, the show, based on Vox's YouTube videos, features shorts based on a different topic with a different guest narrator. From anxiety to K-pop, Explained will, well, explain it.

18. 'The Truth About Alcohol' Emergency room doctor Javid Abdelmoneim tests the effects of alcohol on himself in this documentary highlighting the negatives and positives of drinking. Whether you're searching for something that will jump-start your health journey or just interested to know what happens when you down that glass of red, The Truth About Alcohol covers it all in a non-judgmental manner.

19. 'Conspiracies' Believers and skeptics weigh in on some of the most famous conspiracy theories of history including the moon landing and 9/11. Conspiracies breaks down each one to explain the reasoning behind them.