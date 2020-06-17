Wooing a bookworm is no easy feat. Voracious readers always read between the lines, are oftentimes fully booked, and sometimes care more about their shelves than anyone else. If you're not sure how to approach a book lover, you can always ask them about their fave book or what they're currently reading. However, if you really want to impress your well-read match, I've got some dating app opening lines for book lovers that are sure to impress. After all, anyone who loves books has likely read hundreds of opening lines, so you'll want to make sure your own opening line stands out.

Whether you're hoping to come across as witty, goofy, or romantic, there's a bookish opening line for all personalities. Maybe you want to sweep your match off their feet with a swoon-worthy literary quote. Perhaps you just want to make them LOL with a corny book pun. If you feel like showing off, you can even dazzle that bibliophile with some fun wordplay. It's OK if you're not a total book nerd yourself — your book-loving match will likely still appreciate the effort. Try out one of these dating app pick-up lines for a message your bookish match LITerally can't ignore.

Novel Jokes MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images "How does Voltaire like his apples? Candied."

"What is Beowulf's favorite snack? Hwæt thins."

"Why do people hate inviting John Milton to game nights? Because when he plays, there's always a pair of dice lost."

"What do you call 2,000 mockingbirds? Two kilo mockingbird."

"What's the best way to get an A? Commit adultery in a 17th-century Puritan town."

Bookish Puns "Good thing I have a library card, because I'm checking you out."

"If you were words on a page, you'd be what they call fine print."

"I like books, you like books — why don't we start writing our love story?"

"Is your weekend fully booked, or can I take you out?"

"You're LITerally the best-looking person on this dating app."

Book Pick-Up Lines "How about you call me by your name and I'll call you tonight?"

"There must be little fires everywhere, because you're smokin.'"

"Your name should be Eleanor Oliphant, because you are totally fine."

"I'm extremely loud and incredibly close to asking you out."

"It would be a big little lie to say I'm not attracted to you."

Literary Quotes undefined undefined/E+/Getty Images "You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how." — Margaret Mitchell, Gone with the Wind

"Whatever our souls are made of, yours and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

"Did my heart love till now? Foreswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night." — William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

"You have bewitched me body and soul." — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

"You and I, it's as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to earth together, to see if we know what we were taught." — Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago