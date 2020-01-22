15 Underrated Pickup Lines That’ll Definitely Impress

It's not a secret that pickup lines often get a bad wrap when it comes to starting a flirty conversation. Although it's worth acknowledging that not everyone is going to respond well to this approach, when used appropriately, there are plenty of underrated pickup lines that can be a useful tool in the dating sphere. The key to using pickup lines effectively is zeroing in on the ones that make the first impression that feels authentic to who you are.

According to Jeremy Nicholson, M.S.W., Ph.D., and social psychologist, studies show that pickup lines can successfully showcase your humor and communication style to a potential match. "Pickup lines serve as an advertisement, filter, and screening device," wrote Nicholson on Psychology Today. "The type of line a [person] chooses says something about [their] personality and attributes. Similarly, whether [the other person] finds a particular type of line appealing says something about [their] personality and attributes as well." So, if any of these one-liners make you chuckle, chance are, a compatible match will also find them funny. Or, at the very least, they'll be happy that you worked up the courage to said something.

1. "Can I ask your opinion on something?"

2. "I think I dropped my phone. Can you call it?"

3. "Are you French? Because ma-damn, you're fine."

4. "Hi, I'm [Name]. Someone said you were looking for me."

5. "Besides being gorgeous, what do you do for a living?"

6. [Point to your friend] "‘Hey, see my friend down there? [He/She] wants to know if you think I’m cute."

7. "You’re so beautiful you made me forget my pick up line.”

8. "Do you have any raisins? How about a date?"

9. "Hey, are you stairs? Because you take my breath away.”

10. "Good thing I brought my library card, cause I'm checking you out!"

11. "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? You are hot."

12. "Do you know what my shirt is made of? [Boyfriend/Girlfriend] material."

13. "Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you’ve got fine written all over you."

14. "Can I follow you home? Cause my parents always told me to follow my dreams."

15. "Didn’t I see you on the cover of Vogue?"

Even though the stakes can feel impossibly high when approaching someone who's caught your eye, it's important to stay true to who you are. There are plenty of compatible matches out there who will appreciate getting a sneak peek into your personality, so don't be afraid to make a move.