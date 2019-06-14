20 Cute, Basic Crop Tops To Wear Literally Everywhere This Summer
When it comes to what constitutes my summer wardrobe, high waisted shorts and cute, basic crop tops dominate. That combo is so effortlessly cool and so easy wear that it's hard not to resort to it every time I get dressed in the morning. When I can't wear shorts, like if I have a professional event or want to feel more dressed up, crop tops can still be paired with pretty much everything in my closet, making them the true sartorial stars of my warm weather looks. Throw one on with a silk midi skirt and some strappy heels and you're ready for a wedding; rock one with trousers and heeled loafers and you're office ready. You really can't go wrong with a crop top, so to help you build a collection of your own I rounded up 20 simple yet sleek picks that you'll want to reach for day after day.
From one shouldered to strapless, colorful to neutral, ruched to crisp, and everything in between, the selection of shirts below has got a little something for everyone, no matter your style. One thing they do have in common is their affordability, so pick a few of your favorites and amp up your summer style in a flash.
Coming Up Rosy
Plus Size Puff-Sleeve Crop Top
$32
Forever 21
Thanks to its ruching, puffed sleeves, and bright pink hue, this crop top is festive AF.
Key Lime
RUFFLED CROP TOP
$18
Zara
This electric green hue looks so rad paired with light wash denim and makes miniature ruffle detailing along the shirt's hemline really pop.
Perfectly Unbalanced
Asymmetric sleeve top
$8
Bershka
Two straps on one shoulder? This top makes it look beyond cool.
Bohemian Dreams
Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Off the Shoulder Lace-Up Cropped Top
$19
Target
The off-the-shoulder neckline, the puffed sleeves, the lace-up front — it's all so good.
With A Bow On Top
Superdown Marisol Ruched Crop Top
$44
Revolve
This cherry red crop top looks like one half of my future go-to date night outfit, to be paired with a black vinyl midi skirt.
All Tied Up
UO Sapphire Side-Tie Cropped Tank Top
$39
Urban Outfitters
The side laces on this crop top take it from understated to wow.
Fine Lines
You Need Me Crop Top - Pink/Combo
$7
Fashion Nova
Because everyone needs that one go-to striped tee in their closet. Why not make it a cropped one?
Clean And Simple
Ribbed crop top
$30
Mango
A crisp white crop top for a super fresh summer look.
City Citrus
Riley Crop Tee
$28
Reformation
Everyone disses orange, but when it comes in the form of a supremely comfy crop top it's worth giving a try.
Feeling Blue
Into It Square Neck Crop
$28
Free People
This is a top that could look fancy AF is styled right thanks to its romantic gathered design and beautiful silky fabric.
LBCT
Flounce London Plus bardot crop top with ruched detail in black
$40
ASOS
A crop top that brings the drama. Best worn post 10pm on weekends.
Do The Twist
LA Made Kai Crop
$55
Revolve
Sometimes the smallest little detail like the twist in this shirt can totally make a piece.
Tank You
Plus Size Heavenly Graphic Tank Top
$13
Forever 21
More orange, this time branded with "Heavenly" text. Because you're an angel — don't ever forget it.
V Good
plus size pink co ord v neck crop top
$30
Missguided
The V neck, reimagined.
Island Time
Bahama Mama Top
$58
Free People
I am in love with this crop top for its gorgeous ruched design and tiny dangling bows! Its burnt orange hue would also look ace with dark wash denim and gold jewelry — need.
Tee Time
Make You Want Crop Top
$15
Fashion Nova
The plain white tee gets an edgy modern update thanks to mesh paneling.
Knitting Club
Neon open knit crop top
$20
Bershka
Clearly I'm feeling orange, but when there are so many crop tops in the hue that look like good how can I not be?
Go Poof!
CONTRAST TOP
$20
Zara
Puffed sleeves a la the '80s are in, and this crop top does them incredibly well.
Total Fire
Women's Plus Size Smocked Cropped Cami Tops
$11
Target
It's like that ruched tank top you wore in 2003 but better.
All Buttoned Up
Buffy Top
$68
Reformation
A crop top fit for the office, brunch, rooftop chilling, wherever.