When it comes to what constitutes my summer wardrobe, high waisted shorts and cute, basic crop tops dominate. That combo is so effortlessly cool and so easy wear that it's hard not to resort to it every time I get dressed in the morning. When I can't wear shorts, like if I have a professional event or want to feel more dressed up, crop tops can still be paired with pretty much everything in my closet, making them the true sartorial stars of my warm weather looks. Throw one on with a silk midi skirt and some strappy heels and you're ready for a wedding; rock one with trousers and heeled loafers and you're office ready. You really can't go wrong with a crop top, so to help you build a collection of your own I rounded up 20 simple yet sleek picks that you'll want to reach for day after day.

From one shouldered to strapless, colorful to neutral, ruched to crisp, and everything in between, the selection of shirts below has got a little something for everyone, no matter your style. One thing they do have in common is their affordability, so pick a few of your favorites and amp up your summer style in a flash.

Coming Up Rosy Plus Size Puff-Sleeve Crop Top $32 | Forever 21 Buy Now Thanks to its ruching, puffed sleeves, and bright pink hue, this crop top is festive AF.

Key Lime RUFFLED CROP TOP $18 | Zara Buy Now This electric green hue looks so rad paired with light wash denim and makes miniature ruffle detailing along the shirt's hemline really pop.

Perfectly Unbalanced Asymmetric sleeve top $8 | Bershka Buy Now Two straps on one shoulder? This top makes it look beyond cool.

Bohemian Dreams Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Off the Shoulder Lace-Up Cropped Top $19 | Target Buy Now The off-the-shoulder neckline, the puffed sleeves, the lace-up front — it's all so good.

With A Bow On Top Superdown Marisol Ruched Crop Top $44 | Revolve Buy Now This cherry red crop top looks like one half of my future go-to date night outfit, to be paired with a black vinyl midi skirt.

All Tied Up UO Sapphire Side-Tie Cropped Tank Top $39 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now The side laces on this crop top take it from understated to wow.

Fine Lines You Need Me Crop Top - Pink/Combo $7 | Fashion Nova Buy Now Because everyone needs that one go-to striped tee in their closet. Why not make it a cropped one?

Clean And Simple Ribbed crop top $30 | Mango Buy Now A crisp white crop top for a super fresh summer look.

City Citrus Riley Crop Tee $28 | Reformation Buy Now Everyone disses orange, but when it comes in the form of a supremely comfy crop top it's worth giving a try.

Feeling Blue Into It Square Neck Crop $28 | Free People Buy Now This is a top that could look fancy AF is styled right thanks to its romantic gathered design and beautiful silky fabric.

LBCT Flounce London Plus bardot crop top with ruched detail in black $40 | ASOS Buy Now A crop top that brings the drama. Best worn post 10pm on weekends.

Do The Twist LA Made Kai Crop $55 | Revolve Buy Now Sometimes the smallest little detail like the twist in this shirt can totally make a piece.

Tank You Plus Size Heavenly Graphic Tank Top $13 | Forever 21 Buy Now More orange, this time branded with "Heavenly" text. Because you're an angel — don't ever forget it.

V Good plus size pink co ord v neck crop top $30 | Missguided Buy Now The V neck, reimagined.

Island Time Bahama Mama Top $58 | Free People Buy Now I am in love with this crop top for its gorgeous ruched design and tiny dangling bows! Its burnt orange hue would also look ace with dark wash denim and gold jewelry — need.

Tee Time Make You Want Crop Top $15 | Fashion Nova Buy Now The plain white tee gets an edgy modern update thanks to mesh paneling.

Knitting Club Neon open knit crop top $20 | Bershka Buy Now Clearly I'm feeling orange, but when there are so many crop tops in the hue that look like good how can I not be?

Go Poof! CONTRAST TOP $20 | Zara Buy Now Puffed sleeves a la the '80s are in, and this crop top does them incredibly well.

Total Fire Women's Plus Size Smocked Cropped Cami Tops $11 | Target Buy Now It's like that ruched tank top you wore in 2003 but better.