Who is the hardest celebrity to dress like? Is it Kim Kardashian with her Yeezy-filled closet and luxury athleisure? Is it Zendaya with her ability to stun in literally every kind of outfit? No. In my opinion, Billie Eilish’s signature, high-fashion matching sets, as daring and eye-catching as they are, take the cake. There are a lot of little nuances to channel this star into your wardrobe, but the obvious place to start is with these affordable, Eilish-inspired co-ord sets.

“I either thrift or I source pieces from certain designers I like. Super-cheap meets fancy. Which caters to my style because I always dress really insane with a lot of different colors,” Eilish told Milk in 2017. Although it’s been a few years since that interview, Eilish is unwavering in who she is when it comes to fashion. A scroll through her Instagram shows she’s kept her aesthetic over the years. Staples in her baggy, skater wardrobe include bucket hats, acrylic nails, chains, chunky sneakers, and, currently, slime green roots. It’s like the perfect capsule of luxury streetwear.

“I want to dress in a way that if I was in a room full of people wearing regular clothes, I would be like, ‘Oh, I bet everyone’s looking at me.’ I want to feel that way. That’s my casual,” Eilish told Harper’s Bazaar in 2015, when she was just 15. In a world that can be so focused on stars wearing tight clothes, athleisure, and heels, Eilish is a breath of fresh air. Although, her fashion isn’t for the faint of heart. If you’re ready to encompass the confidence and defiance of the “Bad Guy” singer, check out some totally Eilish-esque sets below.

The more graphic, the better. Eilish doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to colors and prints, so you shouldn’t either. You’ll stand out in any room you’re in with either of these sets.

These sets have bold prints and graphics for the most Eilish-y look out there. Maybe not the easiest look to wear in hot weather, it will definitely keep you cozy throughout the day. When it comes to an Eilish look, don’t even think of the words “too much”; instead, dive right in with the wildest print you can find.

You won’t lose any “Bad Guy” energy if you go for a more toned-down matching set. Although subtle isn’t a word I’d use to describe the 18-year-old’s fashion, these options are a bit more subdued than the sets above.

Despite Eilish’s love of color, the singer does stunt in a more simple, tonal outfit sometimes. For those, she steers toward white and taupes. So, if you’re more of a one-color kind of person, one of these sets has you covered.

Pastel co ords? Yes, please. By adding a few color-blocked accessories, this look goes from day-off to literally any activity you have in mind (excluding, maybe, going to the beach). Eilish’s version of this look involved mint green with soft purple accents, but you can mix and match any colors you like to get the same effect.

There’s no way to talk about Eilish without talking about shorts. To get the true skater look, baggy shorts are a must. As with pretty much all of Eilish’s wardrobe, you could go for a bright color, pattern, or both to master the look. Similar shorts were seen at Max Mara and Givenchy’s 2020 spring and summer runways, so it’s likely going to be very fashionable this year.

Eilish easily rocks an all-black outfit, but one way she spices up the look is with white stitching. The small pop of contrast keeps the set from looking flat. Not to mention, it’ll keep you from looking like a head in a void.

A more exciting black-on-black Eilish look includes a lot of graphics. If you want to look more planned, match the colors of your graphics, or you could go all out with as many colors as possible.

A lime green set is imperative to conquering the Eilish look. Beyond her dyeing her roots the slime color, lime green sets are featured heavily throughout her Instagram. While these shorts may be a little tighter than what Eilish usually picks, the color makes up for it.

If you won five awards at the 2020 Grammys, you’d be feeling pretty on fire, too. Eilish’s love of the throwback flaming print makes me wonder how it ever went out of style. The oversized look of these sets will (hopefully) keep you from being mistaken for Guy Fieri.