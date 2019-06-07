It's almost time for the Monterey 5 make their comeback. Season 2 of Big Little Lies is almost here, after a long two-year break since the first season. Las time fans saw the moms of Monterey, they had bonded after a serious tragedy brought them closer together. But it likely won't be smooth sailing in Season 2. There are plenty of lies and secrets still brewing under the surface that are almost definitely going to bubble over soon. And when they do, fans will be there so soak it all in. If you're posting on social media while watching, you'll need a killer caption. Luckily for you, here are 15 Big Little Lies Season 1 Instagram captions that are sure to capture all the brilliance of the moms of Monterey.

1. "I love my grudges. I tend to them like little pets." - Madeline

2. "This is Monterey. We pound people with nice." - Madeline

3. “Sometimes I’m just holding onto this idea of perfection so tight, something has to give.” - Madeline

4. Jane: They're kids, though, you know. They bully. It's human nature. They grow out of it. Celeste: Sometimes they don't.

5. "Men can be a little more intuitive than we give them credit for." - Celeste

6. “Renata, Jane is not a nanny. She’s just young … like you used to be.” - Madeline

7. "Nobody knows nothing about anybody. You can write that down." - member of the Greek chorus

8. "Sweetheart, everyone around here just assumes I'm the root cause of everything. Don't worry." - Madeline

9. "There is something to be said for being there, for being truthful, for being somebody you can steadfastly count on. I will not be anybody's runner up." - Ed

10. "You know it's okay for things to be ugly sometimes." - Nathan

11. "Bring me something chocolate that won't make my *ss look fat." - Madeline

12. "Scratch the surface of any Jimmy Stewart? Charlie Manson." - member of the Greek chorus

13. "I'm trying to decide if I'm happy or sad." - Celeste

14. "Come meet my knight in shining armor. She rescued me like a wounded dog in the street." - Madeline

15. "For six years, I've been wiping runny noses, organizing play dates, doing everything to be a good mom. Today I felt alive. I felt good. I feel so ashamed for saying this, but being a mother is not enough for me. It's just not. It's not even close." - Celeste

16. "I want more." - Madeline

17. "I am a lady and I've never said this to anybody in my entire life bit I'm gonna say it to you: You can go f*ck yourself on the head." - Madeline

18. "None of us really see things as they are, we see things as we are." - Bonnie

19. "If I catch you driving and texting again I will find your mother and I will throw this at her." - Madeline

20. "You're dead in this town." - Renata

Big Little Lies Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 9 at 9 P.M. ET on HBO.