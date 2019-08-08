It's that time of the year again to start replenishing your collection of pens, buying crisp new notebooks, and picking out a few extra cozy wardrobe additions. Because your shopping list is already long enough, the below roundup of 20 back-to-school bags 2019 is here to help expedite your search for the perfect carryall. It's filled with backpacks and totes that are both roomy and sturdy, so no matter what textbooks, laptops, and the like you're going to be lugging, there will be an option that can accommodate your load in style.

Personally, I've always been a backpack lady. I've stuck to carrying the same black leather style for the past few years while working as a freelance writer because it fits my laptop, charger, wallet, and sunnies perfectly and looks sleek and cool while doing it. I can wear it to interviews, networking events, and meetings alike, so it's become my go-to. I will say that after looking through current school bag options there are some pretty rad colorful and printed backpacks out there, so I just might be snagging one with a little more pizazz sometime soon. Whether you prefer minimalistic or over-the-top, totes or backpacks, the below list will have something exciting for you, too.

Easy Does It Kith Classic Canvas Tote $100 | Kith Buy Now Anything by KITH is going to be rad thanks to the brand name alone. Along with the logo, this canvas tote boasts a utilitarian vibe and silver hardware detailing, making it feel effortlessly cool.

Color Story Fjallraven Kanken Art Series Backpack $90 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Fjallraven backpacks will never not be good options — they're sturdy, boast a cool Scandinavian appeal, and feature convenient top handles to boot.

Glitterati Opening Ceremony Clear Glitter Logo Tote $60 | Opening Ceremony Buy Now This warm-toned Opening Ceremony tote is flecked with playful glitter and will make literally any outfit you've got on look ten times more fun.

Practical Magic Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Mid Volume Backpack $60 | Shopbop Buy Now Featuring brown leather accents and glossy black print, this Herschel backpack stays true to the brand's classic ands straightforward aesthetic but still boasts a stylish punch.

Rainbow Brite Vans Calico Patchwork Backpack $32 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Just looking at the bag makes me want to smile, which is reason enough to snag it.

Cream Of The Crop The Backpack BÉIS $78 | Nordstrom Buy Now This bag is from Shay Mitchell's sturdy travel accessories line, so you know it'll stand up to your heavy load of books.

Best Dressed Extra Large Leather Tote $149 | ZAra Buy Now Big enough to carry your school supplies during the week, chic enough to wear to a wedding on the weekend.

Chill Zone Urban Renewal Remnants Colorblocked Tote Bag $49 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now This oversized tote boasts chill Cali vibes thanks to its canvas material and faded color palette.

Take A Hike Patagonia Arbor Classic Backpack $99 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Want a backpack you can take to school and on weekend camping trips? This is your guy.

You're A Champ Champion Logo Clear Backpack $55 | Nordstrom Buy Now Between its classic C logo and shiny patent finish, there's nothing about this sporty Champion bag that's not to love.

It's Called Fashion Redux Grunge Tote $55 | Marc Jacobs Buy Now If you want to wear your love for fashion loud and proud, consider this Marc Jacobs tote.

Geometry Lesson All Day Tote $68 | Free People Buy Now This square black bag is roomy, stretchy, and goes with everything. Sounds like the perfect go-to school bag to me!

Hidden Treasure STATE Kane Backpack $90 | Shopbop Buy Now This bag might be covered in a camouflage print, but it'll definitely make you stand out.

In The Navy Leather Shopper Bag $70 | Mango Buy Now For if black is too boring but you still want something neutral.

Work In Progress Carhartt® Work in Progress Simple Tote Bag $68 | Madewell Buy Now Carhart products were made to be sturdy so this tote will definitely last.

Buckle Up Kiev Leather Backpack $195 | Dr Martens Buy Now This backpack is my favorite of the bunch thanks to its incredibly sleek yet functional design. Featuring an outer pocket, top handles, and a sizable cavity, it's a carryall dream.

Animal Instinct ASOS DESIGN Croc Bonded Shopper Bag $35 | ASOS Buy Now A subtly cool way to rock the everlasting animal print trend.

Au Naturale Urban Originals Train Textured Vegan Leather Backpack $98 | Nordstrom Buy Now This soft and supple backpack boasts a weirdly alluring minimalistic appeal and features lots of inner pockets and pouches for optimal organization.

Bag Of Shine BAGSINPROGRESS Carry-All Beach Bag $196 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now It's cheery and will stand out among a sea of black bags.