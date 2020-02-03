Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Lab premiered on Netflix on Jan. 24, and viewers have not been able to stop talking about it since. The series features six episodes that peek into the world of Paltrow's über-successful lifestyle company, Goop, and explore some of the alternative wellness trends the brand has become so widely known for. It was clear from the start the unconventional content featured in the show would bring up some strong emotions from some audiences, and these tweets about The Goop Lab capture those feelings well.

Each episode of The Goop Lab follows Paltrow and her team as they investigate a different wellness topic (including psychedelic drugs, breathing techniques, sexual pleasure, unique diets, energy healing, and universal psychic ability). Each episode contains three parts: Paltrow interviewing various experts about the topic, Goop employees testing it out, and real-life people explaining how it worked for them. All this is to contribute to the "optimization of self" Paltrow explains is the cause at the heart of her company.

Though Elise Loehnen, chief content officer at Goop, explained the show had "tons of scientific proof" to validate the series' methods, The Goop Lab has sparked conversations about whether the methods explored are backed by as much science as they appear. Dr. Jen Gunter, an OB/GYN and author of The Vagina Bible told Bustle the series covered "unscientific, unproven, potentially harmful therapies," and even viewers without medical backgrounds had some strong thoughts about what they were seeing.

Science aside, Twitter had a field day discussing all the techniques Paltrow and the Goop staffers were willing to subject themselves to:

Season 1 of The Goop Lab is available on Netflix now.