Season 15 of The Bachelorette had drama from the beginning — *cough* guys with girlfriends — and drama in the middle — *cough* Luke P. So it's no surprise that there's now drama at the end, too. There are major spoilers below about the winner of the show, and fans' tweets about Hannah Brown's rumored Bachelorette winner are pretty intense.

The reported tea, according to blogger Reality Steve, is that Jed Wyatt wins. But the even bigger tea is that Hannah Brown has reportedly called off the engagement after Jed's ex, musician Haley Stevens, claimed he ghosted her and cheated on her. (Elite Daily has reached out to Hannah and Jed's reps for comment on the reported broken engagement and did not hear back in time for publication; previously, Jed's rep did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the ghosting and cheating allegations, and Haley's rep declined to comment.)

The drama began on June 19, when Jed's ex-girlfriend Haley went public with a ghosting claim. She says that she and Jed had a "whirlwind" romance last fall — met each other's families, vacationed together in the Bahamas, and confessed their love for each other. Next thing she knows, Jed leaves for The Bachelorette. "I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation. I could get choked up thinking about it right now," Haley told E! News.

Jed having a girlfriend but still dipping for The Bachelorette? OK, scandalous! But too simple for an extraordinarily dramatic season of The Bachelorette. In a June 27 podcast with TV blogger Reality Steve, not only did Haley double-down on her story, but she also alleged that other women have claimed Jed cheated on her with them before he left to film the show.

That same day, Reality Steve broke a story about Hannah calling off her engagement to Jed. Steve tweeted:

I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still 'together,' but the engagement is off. This isn't a 'don't ever talk to me again' from what I'm being told, but it's also not all rainbows and daffodils either...

Steve goes on to give his two cents in thread, but so does the entirety of Bachelor Nation Twitter. As harsh as they are, the best tweets from Bachelorette fans show that they just have Hannah's best interests at heart — and that they've been pushed to the brink this season with B.S.

Since neither Jed nor Hannah have yet to comment on the reported end of their relationship, all we can hope for is, in the words of Luke P., clarity. Here's hoping that the Jed ex-girlfriend drama, real or perceived, can get smoothed out — if only so that Hannah can finally get the love and peace she deserves.