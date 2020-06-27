Just because Pride parades, parties, and other events have been tabled due to the coronavirus pandemic, doesn't mean the spirit of the month is cancelled, too. You still have access to the internet, which for decades has been queer folks' go-to for connecting with the LGBTQ+ community. If 2020 has inspired you to live your truth and let the world know you're queer and proud of it, consider coming out on Instagram during quarantine. It's the perfect excuse to beat your face in rainbow hues and trade your #WFH sweats for the cute 'fit you were gonna wear to Pride, anyway.

You can even go all out and post a series of Pride photos to your grid or Instagram Stories. Just add any of the following captions, a hand-crafted selection of mood-appropriate emojis, some hashtags, and you've got the perfect coming out moment. Here's all the inspo you need.

1. Alone in quarantine, but not lonely. Thankful for my LGBTQ+ family.

2. Looking like a quaran-queen!

3. "To not have any hope is where things start to get really bleak. Things are possible. The impossible can be possible." — Sarah Paulson

4. I guess I'll just have to be this hot at Pride next year.

DaniloAndjus/E+/Getty Images

5. Stay at home? More like gay at home.

6. Tell 'em boy, bi.

7. V glad to be done with my straight phase.

8. "Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new." — Hayley Kiyoko

9. The only straight I know is straight fire.

10. "I am deliberate and afraid of nothing." — Audre Lorde

11. Not thinking straight in quarantine, but what's new?

Drazen_/E+/Getty Images

12. [TikTok voice] Coming out as trans in quarantine check!

13. No matter what, the future is non-binary.

14. "For me, the transgender thing is the reality of my life. It's the reality of my existence and it's something that I've come to believe is beautiful about me." — Laverne Cox

15. "I'm just someone who cannot fake it. I can only do something with my full heart invested or just not do it at all." — Amandla Stenberg

16. Here at home and queer at home.

17. OK, who wants to hop on Zoom and have a genderqueer happy hour?

18. "I saw one human in particular who didn’t identify as male or female. Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life." — Miley Cyrus

19. Quarantine? More like queer-antine.

Set your phone's self-timer on "10" and start working those angles! You'll be taking down the cis-tem one Instagram flex at a time.