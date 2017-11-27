I don't know about you, but I enjoy the dynamics of every Christmas party. Whether it's at the office or hosted at a friend's place, the holidays sure know how to make many people come out of their shell. But what about those much-needed Instagram captions for Christmas party photos that include festive red and green drinks, and an endless amount of cheery vibes?

Social media is swarming with your very own derivative of the holiday season. Honestly, you can't swipe through any one of your feeds right now without seeing something related to ugly Christmas sweaters, gifts, festive baked goods, trees covered in tinsel, or engagements. I mean, the latter happens all of the time, but nothing beats a romantic holiday engagement.

As much as it can be draining to continuously pose for pictures at a Christmas party, you can't blame anyone for wanting to capture the festive moments of the holidays. (Plus, who are you kidding? You probably live for that.) The Christmas carols have already started to play on repeat, but that doesn't mean your captions have to be the same from last year. Top any one of your pics with a big-red-bow-of-a-caption, and keep your eager followers or random lookers on their mistle-toes.

Shutterstock

1. "Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." — Edna Ferber

2. "Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us — a time when we can look back on the year that has passed and prepare for the year ahead." — David Cameron

3. "If you don't have Christmas in your heart, you will never find it under a tree."

4. “What I like about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with the present.” — Don Marquis

5. "Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." — Dr. Seuss

6. "The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: The presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other." — Burton Hills

7. "I love everything about the holidays: the decorations, the parties, and spending time with friends and family. What I love most is that feeling of giving back. Every bit counts." — Brad Goreski

8. "Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen."

9. "The holidays stress people out so much. I suggest you keep it simple and try to have as much fun as you can." — Giada De Laurentiis

10. "The holidays are a way to get away from the pain of the year, creating something people can laugh at. That's a gift." — Josh Gordon

11. "Keep calm and enjoy the holidays."

12. "Merry everything and a happy always."

13. "There's something about a holiday that isn't all about how much money you spend." — Hilarie Burton

14. "Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you're giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism." — Caroline Kennedy

15. "Christmas comes during a season when the Earth is in its darkest time. It's a holiday for the family and for everyone." — Melissa Etheridge

16. “This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone.” — Taylor Caldwell

17. “For Christmas this year, try giving less. Start with less attitude. There’s more than enough of that in the world as it is — and people will usually just give it back anyway!” — Anne Bristow

18. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. Wishing you happiness." — Helen Keller

19. "It's not what's under the Christmas tree that matters, but who's around it." — Charlie Brown