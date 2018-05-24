He had condoms while I was on the pill.

Also, dyed long hair in his bed that was obviously not mine.

—/u/bitchp1ease

Now, let me be ABSOLUTELY CLEAR about something. Your partner could be doing all of these things and still be totally faithful to you! What's true for these women doesn't necessarily have to be true for you.

