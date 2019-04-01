Gone are the days of lectures and midterm papers, but one thing that has stayed with you since college is your close-knit friend group. Your college crew was there for every late-night study session and meeting up at the local diner for burgers and fries on campus. I don't know what I would have done without my best friends in college, which is why I love every chance we get to meet up again. Whether it's an official gathering or a random get-together, you need Instagram captions for college reunion pics with your besties.

One of my best friends from college recently got married, and it was like a mini reunion at the ceremony. I was able to see friends who I haven't seen in years, because I moved from New York City to LA. The minute we were all together once again, it was like no time had passed at all, and we were recounting funny stories from classes and about the dorm life. We also took the opportunity to take as many pictures as possible of all of us together.

If you have a college reunion in the works, you need to be prepared for all the group pictures that are bound to happen. When the time comes to post on the 'Gram, you'll want to use any of these 18 quotes as your caption, so that you don't waste a single second of time away from catching up.

1. "Though our branches grow in different directions, our roots remain as one."

2. "Sometimes, you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." — Dr. Seuss

3. "Happiness is meeting an old friend after a long time, and feeling that nothing has changed."

4. "College reunions are necessary, because you can't hug a friend on Facebook."

5. "Celebrating memories while building new ones."

6. "Any reunion wouldn't be the same without U."

7. "In the end, you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning." — Dawson's Creek

8. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elisabeth Foley

9. "I like to remember the BFA I got in college — aka, my Best Friends Always."

10. "I'll never forget my college friends."

11. "Reunited and it feels so good." — Peaches & Herb, "Reunited"

12. "Nothing is as comfortable as an old friend."

13. "Um, I invented Post-Its." — Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

14. "Can't wait to ketchup with old friends, and relish the memories together."

15. "There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered." — Nelson Mandela

16. "The older you get, the more important it is to know people that knew you when." — Amy Poehler

17. "At our graduation we were bound by enormous affection, by our shared experience of a time that could never come again, and, of course, by the knowledge that we held certain photographic evidence that would be exceptionally valuable if any of us ran for Prime Minister." — J.K. Rowling

18. "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home." — N.R. Hart