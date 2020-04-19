If the anxiety stoked by the coronavirus wasn't stressful enough, you're probably also dealing with the pesky boredom of quarantine life. At the beginning of the pandemic, more time to read, relax, and be creative probably felt like an unexpected gift. But after awhile, the endless rounds of learning TikTok dances, baking bread, and watching Instagram Lives can start to feel monotonous. A meaningful way to mix up your routine is to reconnect with loved ones — DM old pals, jump on Houseparty with your crew, call your grandma, and spend time asking your partner thoughtful questions during quarantine.

It's easy to forget that feeling bored during a pandemic is a privilege. Thousands of essential workers are still risking their lives to keep society afloat. So if you find yourself looking for ways to pass the time, try to make the most of it. Depending on your circumstances, you might be hanging out your SO via FaceTime, or you might be quarantining together. Whichever scenario you find yourself in, the following questions can help you get to know each other a little better. They can serve as insightful conversation-starters, and prime opportunities for you and your partner to feel more connected.

1. If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

2. What would you do if you won $1,000,000 right now?

3. Do you believe everything happens for a reason?

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

4. If you could write a letter to your younger self, what would you say?

5. What's something you want to do that we've never done before?

6. If you could change one thing about your childhood, what would it be?

7. When is the last time you cried?

8. If you could visit anywhere in the world right now, where would you go?

9. When did you know you were in love with me?

10. What's your favorite thing about me?

11. If you could have dinner with one person, dead or alive, who would it be?

12. What's something that no one else knows about you?

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

13. What is the most vulnerable you've been in our relationship?

14. What's the most valuable thing you've learned from your ex?

15. What are the three things you'd save if your apartment caught on fire?

16. What's one thing you want to cross off your bucket list as soon as social distancing is over?

17. What accomplishment are you most proud of?

Not only can these questions help keep you and your partner engaged during quarantine, but they can also help you get to know each other more intimately and intentionally in the process. Who knows? You might even end up emerging from this crisis a stronger couple than you were before.