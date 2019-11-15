17 Non-Cheesy Instagram Captions For Your Engagement Announcement

You said yes! Amazing. That part was probably easy — but it might be a little trickier to come up with the right words to tell the internet that you're going from BAE to fiancée. Finding the right Instagram caption for your engagement announcement that doesn't feel cheesier than a plate of nachos can be a challenge. If you need some inspiration, here are some great captions to accompany any engagement photo.

Literary Quote Captions

1. "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." — Paulo Coelho

2. "I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

3. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Bronte

4. “What greater thing is there for human souls than to feel that they are joined for life — to be with each other in silent unspeakable memories.” —George Eliot

5. “You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly.” — Sam Keen

6. "Happiness is anyone and anything that's loved by you." — Charles M. Schulz

Lighthearted Captions

7. "I said OKURRR!💍"

8. "Pop the champagne, I’m changing my last name.🍾🥂"

9. "I’m going to marry the sh*t out of you.👰"

10. "He/she asked. I said 'about time.'"

11. “Sh*t just got real! Like...diamond real.”

12. "Does this ring make me look engaged?"

Sentimental Captions

13. "I'm already worried that forever won't be long enough."

14. "Here’s one more thing to add to the list of things that light up my life."

15. "You and I make a wonderful WE."

16. "I can't help but feel like every moment in my life has led me to this one.❤️"

17. "And so our adventure begins."

Ultimately, the best way to let the world know you're getting hitched is whatever way feels authentic to you. The exact wording of your Instagram caption is definitely important, but no matter what you say, your loved ones will be ecstatic to celebrate with you. Cheers to you and your beloved!