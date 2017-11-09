This time of year is when you're reminded to give thanks to the people who have always been there for you. If you happen to have a sister, you know just how lucky you are to have a built-in best friend within your family. Since it's the holiday season and you want to give all the thanks in the world, show your main squeeze just how much you care with a post dedicated to her using several Instagram captions for sisters on Thanksgiving.

You and your sister may have been quarantining together with the rest of your family the past eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If not, you may be celebrating this Thanksgiving miles apart via Zoom or FaceTime. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), holding a virtual celebration or limiting your holiday to only those you are quarantining with are the safest options and pose the lowest risk of getting or spreading COVID-19.

Your safety and the safety of others is most important, and that likely means having a non-traditional Thanksgiving this year. But even if you and your sister aren’t physically together, there are still so many ways to celebrate each other. As a matter of fact, you can screenshot your virtual celebration for a new pic together, or scroll back through your camera roll to find one of your favorite throwbacks.

Post an amazing sister photo on Instagram and remind everyone you are so thankful to have each other with any of these 17 quotes about sisters on Thanksgiving. After all, your sis has always been there for you, and will keep being there for you, during the holidays and miles beyond.

kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images

1. "No one will ever be as close as us."

2. "Because I have a sister I will always have a friend."

3. "My sister is worth more to me any slice of pumpkin pie, and that’s saying a lot.”

4. "It's better together, but we’re solid even when we’re not.”

5. "Sister: a forever and ever bestie”

6. "Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more."

7. "Behind every little sister there's a big sister holding a bat saying, 'You wanna say that again?'"

8. "When I say I won't tell anyone, my sister doesn't count."

9. "My heart-to-heart, right from the start.”

10. "Our paths may change as life goes along, but our sister bond is strong."

janiecbros/E+/Getty Images

11. "Blessed to have the best sister.”

12. "Life is better with a sister."

13. "A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends, even a thousand miles away."

14. "I smile because you're my sister. I laugh because you can't do anything about it.”

15. "We Zoomed, we ate, we laughed."

16. "There is no better friend than a sister. And there is no better sister than you."

17."Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by heart."