With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing social distancing orders to continue, you probably haven’t gotten a chance to flex your fashion muscles in a while — or at least not as much as you'd like. If you're looking for a way to shake up your aesthetic for the coming months, consider shaking up your closet with some affordable cottagecore clothes. The cottagecore trend has gone viral in recent months with its flowing, floral, shabby chic aesthetics, and if it hasn't already, it's about to invade your closet for the better.

The general aesthetic vibe of cottagecore includes prairie dresses, midi-length skirts, patchwork, and gingham. Think: wearing puffy sleeves, pockets, ruffles as you frolic through a field, blissfully rejecting city life in favor of simplicity. Color-wise, cottagecore generally stays in the earth-tone range, with muted maroons, olive greens, faded browns, and baby pinks as staples. If you can picture yourself running through a wheat field in it, it’s cottagecore. Better yet, though, you can get this style whether you’re baking bread on the countryside or walking the streets of your city.

Hopefully, you’re convinced cottagecore is your next style move. Below, I’ve gathered up a few styles to take your wardrobe to straight to Little House On The Prairie-level. As you starting baking scones and growing your own herbs, shop these adorable cottagecore clothes to get in on the latest, must-have trend.

Dress Down

ModCloth's Inspired Anytime dress ($79, ModCloth) has a simple floral pattern and midi length that makes it instantly recognizable as cottagecore. What really seals the deal for this dress, however, are the vintage buttons decorating it, as well as the pockets. It's got everything you need to achieve your cottagecore dream.

Patched Up

Patchwork has a rustic, vintage feel to it, and the play on color and pattern can make an otherwise plain outfit a lot more exciting. If you're not ready to go full on princess dress just yet, starting off with a patchwork midi skirt like the ones above is the perfect way to get your feet wet.

A button down is a super easy addition to your midi skirts and overalls to complete your cottagecore ensembles. Getting your button down in with a slightly larger size will give you a more relaxed fit and make your outfit even more prairie-ready. The soft blue stripes are also muted enough that you can pair them with other patterns, without your outfit becoming too overwhelming for you.

Cut The Cord

Cottagecore isn't all skirts and ruffles. A pair of wide leg or baggy corduroys in a muted tone are perfect for a fall, cottagecore-look if you love something more streamlined.

Picnic Plaid

Though gingham print has lived on throughout the years, the pattern has a vintage feel to it, meaning it's supremely cottagecore. Both these gingham dresses are super lightweight to keep you cool, even on the warmest days. When it does get cooler out, all you need to wrap yourself up in a cardigan.

Time To Cardi

Speaking of cardigans, you might as well add a new one to your cart now. Although she didn't discover the trend, Taylor Swift's Folklore has become cottagecore's unofficial anthem, with the music video for "Cardigan" capturing these vibes so perfectly. It only makes sense that to toss a cardigan over your on to complete your folksy outfit.

You're My Overall

YESNO's Baggy Overalls ($32, Amazon) are perfect for gardening, baking, and all the other cottagecore activities you plan to get up to. They'll go amazingly with the rest of your wardrobe, easily layering with other tops, so you don't even have to think before pulling these on.

Easy As Pie

Add a romantic edge to your cottagecore looks with one of these pie-crust-collar tops. In addition to the traditional collar, the puffy sleeves or lacy trim will give you a dainty touch that easily pairs with the rest of your closet.

Button Up

More buttons and more pockets, please. Denim & Co.'s Seersucker Button Midi Skirt ($30, QVC) can help you fulfill all your dreams of running away to the woods — at least aesthetically. It has an A-line fit that follows your body, making it incredibly comfortable to wear.

Smock On

Smock dresses with subtle ruffles are a super cute way to get in on this viral trend. The puffy sleeves give the simple silhouette a little extra flair, and with a pair of tights, you can rock this look all year long.