Sonja is the gift who keeps on giving. The Real Housewives of New York star has been a staple of the show since Season 3, and in her time on the show, her unfiltered look at life continually reminds viewers why they love her so much. Her wild antics have made such an impact on fans, Sonja Morgan has been made in to countless RHONY memes — some relatable, some outlandish, all of them hilarious.

The Real Housewives of New York has had a cast of rotating characters who are each memorable in their own ways, but Sonja is truly unforgettable. Fans have seen her pursue a variety of endeavors. First, there was Sonja's toaster oven project, which never actually made it to stores. Then came Tipsy Girl Sparking Rosé, which caused drama due to its similarity to fellow cast member Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl. Fans also can't forget her fashion line, Sonja by Sonja Morgan, which she debuted at an iconic New York Fashion Week show in 2015.

It's not only her business endeavors that make Sonja interesting. Her outgoing personality and DGAF attitude make her perfect meme material.

To catch more of Sonja's antics and hilarious moments, you can watch The Real Housewives of New York on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.