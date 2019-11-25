16 Quotes About True Love That Will Make You A Believer

The complex and enigmatic nature of true love makes it nearly impossible to put into words, but that doesn’t mean that many poets, philosophers, authors, artists, and others haven’t tried. There are a plethora of quotes about true love that may explain why you spend so much time thinking about it, searching for it, and even attempting to manifest it. Not only that, but these quotes may also remind you to be patient in your search for the real thing.

True love promises a feeling of security, fulfillment, and joy, but those who have experienced true love know it’s not always easy. Keeping that love alive requires immense courage, compromise, and vulnerability. That’s because the essence of true love is compassionate, forgiving, and unconditional. It’s not a fleeting spark, but a slow-burning flame that only intensifies as you build trust, reveal your authentic selves, and overcome obstacles together.

True love is a special breed of love. And the deeper your understanding of it, the more likely you are to recognize it when it comes along. Whether you’re single and longing for your soul mate, or currently dating who you believe to be “the one,” refer to these quotes when you need a reminder of what true love entails.

1. "True love is not a strong, fiery, impetuous passion. It is, on the contrary, an element calm and deep … it is wise and discriminating, and its devotion is real and abiding." — Ellen G. White

2. "For true love is inexhaustible; the more you give, the more you have." — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

3. "Life is a game and true love is a trophy." — Rufus Wainwright

4. "The course of true love never did run smooth." — William Shakespeare

5. “True love is usually the most inconvenient kind.” — Kiera Cass

6. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

7. "True love — that is, deep, abiding love that is impervious to emotional whims or fancy — is a choice." — Mark Manson

8. "True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked." — Erich Segal

9. “True love is selfless. It is prepared to sacrifice.” — Sadhu Vaswani

10. “Real love means loving-kindness and compassion, the kind of love that does not have any conditions.” — Nhat Hanh

11. “True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about and few have seen.” — François de La Rochefoucauld

12. “True love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach

13. “True love will triumph in the end—which may or may not be a lie, but if it is a lie, it’s the most beautiful lie we have.” — John Green

14. “Real love is accepting other people the way they are without trying to change them.” — Don Miguel Ruiz

15. “True love doesn’t come to you it has to be inside you.” — Julia Roberts

16. "Once you have drunk from the water of unconditional love, no other well can satisfy your thirst.” — Ram Dass