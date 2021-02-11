16 Photos Of Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews That Prove Soulmates Are Real
Name a cuter couple than Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews — I'll wait. These two have been together since high school and in September 2020, they announced their engagement just weeks before they revealed they're expecting a baby girl. So why not take this chance to take a look back at all the cutest photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews?
After they got engaged, Matthews started calling the NFL star her "fiancé" and "baby daddy" on Instagram. She even told him she's "so dang proud" of everything he's achieved. And when Mahomes lost the 2021 Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she said she'll always be by his side no matter what. "Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" she wrote on Twitter. "Now let's have a baby."
The couple have had so many adventures together and soon, they're going to be on a lot more when they welcome their baby girl. As high school sweethearts, these two sure have come a long way, and that's why I'm honored to round up these cute photos of them through the years. Like Mariah Carey said, they belong together!
When Mahomes Won The 2020 Super Bowl
When the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl, Mahomes and Matthews celebrated by sharing a sweet kiss on the field. How romantic!
When They Sat Courtside With Halsey At A Lakers Game
Mahomes and Matthews seemed to be having a great time with the "Without Me" singer. They couldn't stop laughing!
When Matthews Visited Her Beau At One Of His Games
When They Celebrated Christmas 2020 Together
When They Announced Their Engagement
When They Went Sailing Together In Summer 2020
When They Spent Thanksgiving 2020 With Their Family
These two love their pet dogs. They even have a joint Instagram account!
When They Were Invited To A Friend's Wedding
When They Had Their Gender Reveal Party
When They Shared A Romantic Evening Under The Stars
When They Spent The Summer of 2020 All Loved Up
When Mahomes Gave His Fiancée A Sweet Piggy Back Ride
When They Worked Out At Home in April 2020
When Mahomes Asked Matthews To Go To Prom With Him In 2014
When They Got Dressed Up For Prom
When They Went To Prom For The First Time Together In 2013
During the eight years they've spent together, Mahomes and Matthews have gifted us with so many adorable pics. I, for one, can't wait to see what they'll do for their wedding. It'll surely be a magical moment.