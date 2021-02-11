Name a cuter couple than Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews — I'll wait. These two have been together since high school and in September 2020, they announced their engagement just weeks before they revealed they're expecting a baby girl. So why not take this chance to take a look back at all the cutest photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews?

After they got engaged, Matthews started calling the NFL star her "fiancé" and "baby daddy" on Instagram. She even told him she's "so dang proud" of everything he's achieved. And when Mahomes lost the 2021 Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she said she'll always be by his side no matter what. "Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" she wrote on Twitter. "Now let's have a baby."

The couple have had so many adventures together and soon, they're going to be on a lot more when they welcome their baby girl. As high school sweethearts, these two sure have come a long way, and that's why I'm honored to round up these cute photos of them through the years. Like Mariah Carey said, they belong together!

When Mahomes Won The 2020 Super Bowl Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images When the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl, Mahomes and Matthews celebrated by sharing a sweet kiss on the field. How romantic!

When They Sat Courtside With Halsey At A Lakers Game Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mahomes and Matthews seemed to be having a great time with the "Without Me" singer. They couldn't stop laughing!

When Matthews Visited Her Beau At One Of His Games Mahomes looks so happy to see her (and you can tell they're about to share a kiss here, too).

When They Celebrated Christmas 2020 Together Just look at those adorable matching outfits. These two were meant to be together.

When They Announced Their Engagement Matthews couldn't wait to show off the new ring that Mahomes gave her. It's stunning!

When They Went Sailing Together In Summer 2020 There's nothing like spending some relaxing time with the person you love.

When They Spent Thanksgiving 2020 With Their Family These two love their pet dogs. They even have a joint Instagram account!

When They Were Invited To A Friend's Wedding Mahomes and Matthews got dressed to the nines for their friend's nuptials in May 2019. Don't they look sharp?

When They Had Their Gender Reveal Party "Can't wait to be a family of 5💕," Matthews captioned this adorable Instagram pic in October 2020.

When They Shared A Romantic Evening Under The Stars The athlete surprised Matthews with a beautiful dinner outside in September 2020, and this just shows how much he really loves her.

When They Spent The Summer of 2020 All Loved Up Matthews couldn't help but gives Mahomes a sweet kiss on the cheek when he took her out on the water.

When Mahomes Gave His Fiancée A Sweet Piggy Back Ride While in L.A. in February 2012, Matthews looked like she was having the time of her life with the NFL star. You can tell they love to be goofy together.

When They Worked Out At Home in April 2020 It looks like the saying is true: a couple who works out together, stays together.

When Mahomes Asked Matthews To Go To Prom With Him In 2014 This is literally the best prom-posal I have ever seen! Just read that sign.

When They Got Dressed Up For Prom The duo looked sharp when they attended their high school prom together in 2014. Did you peep how Matthews' necklace matched Mahomes' bow tie and red sneakers? Cute!

When They Went To Prom For The First Time Together In 2013 A young couple in the making! Mahomes and Matthews are the definition of couples goals.