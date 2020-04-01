At a certain point, keeping the conversations between you and your partner fresh may require a bit more effort than it did when you first started dating. If you've noticed that it's tricky to keep your talks interesting, or you just want to get to know a new side of your SO, having some open-ended questions to ask your partner can be a major help. Let's face it, no one likes feeling like they could drive a semi-truck through awkward pauses when chatting with their SO. Although there's definitely something to be said about being comfortable with natural silences without feeling weird, if you have the sense that your convos consistently lose steam, don't fret. Here are some questions that will encourage you and your partner to think outside of the box.

1. What's your most vivid childhood memory?

2. What's the best trip you've ever taken? Why?

3. What's your biggest regret?

4. What's the best dream you've ever had?

5. How would you define a "perfect" day?

6. What in your life do you feel the most grateful for?

7. What are your favorite and least favorite things about yourself?

8. If you could know one thing about the future, what would you want to know? Why?

9. What's something you've accomplished in your life that you're proud of?

10. What's the best and worst part about your hometown?

11. What's the best-kept secret in [insert the city you live in]?

12. What's the biggest obstacle you've ever had to overcome?

13. What do you think happens after death?

14. What’s something you enjoy that you also think is underrated?

15. What's the last thing that made you cry?

16. What part of the day do you look forward to the most?

Coming up with unique questions to ask your partner is a great way to keep your conversations titillating. Plus, it can also help you both connect with each other on a deeper level. So, the next time you're chatting up your SO, consider asking them about something outside of your usual topics of conversation.